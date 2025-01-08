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Exploring Modern JavaScript Compilers: Why OXC Matters for the Developer Community

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byMarcos Ivanechtchuk@ivmarcos

Full-stack developer, passionate about AI and learning new things. Powered by coffee and curiosity.

January 8th, 2025
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Marcos Ivanechtchuk@ivmarcos

Full-stack developer, passionate about AI and learning new things. Powered by coffee and curiosity.

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programming#javascript#compiler#tech-trends#modern-javascript-compilers#oxc#what-is-oxc#voidzero#javascript-ecosystem

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