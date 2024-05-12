Search icon
    Exploring Benefits of Using Alternative Search Engines
    183 reads

    Exploring Benefits of Using Alternative Search Engines

    by Browserology: Study & Science of Internet Browsers May 12th, 2024
    Using alternative search engines offers users more diverse search results, enhancing their ability to access comprehensive information. However, the study highlights that top sources still dominate results, emphasizing the influence of search engine choice on information consumption.
    featured image - Exploring Benefits of Using Alternative Search Engines
    laptop displaying a search engine's interface Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    Browserology: Study & Science of Internet Browsers HackerNoon profile picture

    Authors:

    (1) Yagci, Nurce, HAW Hamburg, Germany & [email protected];

    (2) Sünkler, Sebastian, HAW Hamburg, Germany & [email protected];

    (3) Häußler, Helena, HAW Hamburg, Germany & [email protected];

    (4) Lewandowski, Dirk, HAW Hamburg, Germany & [email protected].

    Abstract and Introduction

    Literature Review

    Objectives and Research Questions

    Methods

    Results

    Discussion

    Conclusion, Research Data, Acknowledgments, and References

    CONCLUSION

    This study provides important insights into whether, although Google is by far the most popular search engine, the use of alternatives could benefit users. Our results show that using another or more than one search engine leads to seeing more diverse search results, allowing users to inform themselves more comprehensively. It should be noted that within each search engine's results, the concentration of sources shows that only a few top sources dominate the results, meaning whichever search engine a user chooses to use will shape what sources the information they get to

    see comes from.

    RESEARCH DATA

    Research data is available at: https://osf.io/nt3wv/

    ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

    This work is funded by the German Research Foundation (DFG – Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft; Grant No. 460676551).

    REFERENCES

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.


