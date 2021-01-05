Expert Hacking Techniques For Hackers in 2021

Today I will tell you about various types of hacking techniques, and out of these, I will focus more on password hacking. There is no fixed classification of hacking, but I will tell you all the techniques that I remember. It is not possible to tell completely about all Hacking Techniques, so I will give you all the basic knowledge.

Common methods to hack Computer Terminals (Servers):

In this method, we either get control over the terminal (or server), to make it useless or crash. These Hacking Techniques have been used for a long time, and are still used today.

1. Denial of Service (Dos Attack)

With a DoS attack, hackers can down the network without having internal access. DoS attacks control access routers and put bogus traffic on them (which can be e-mail or Transmission Control Protocol, TCP, packets).

2. Distributed DoSs

Distributed DoSs (DDoSs) are multiple DoS attacks made from multiple sources. It is very difficult to stop or block a DDoS attack because multiple, changing, source IP addresses are used in it.

3. Sniffing

Sniffing means interception/attack on TCP packets. This interception can be done with simple eavesdropping or some other sinister.

4. Spoofing

Spoofing means sending an illegitimate packet to a hacker that has an expected acknowledgement (ACK), and which the hacker can guess, predict, or obtain with the help of snooping.

5. SQL injection

SQL injection is a code injection Hacking Techniques that can control the security vulnerability of an application database layer. In this, normal SQL commands are used to access the database.

6. Viruses and Worms

Viruses and worms are self-replicating programs or code fragments that attach themselves to other programs (viruses) or machines (worms). Viruses and worms both try to shut down the network, which is done by bogus traffics.

7. Back Doors

Hackers can gain control over any network by accessing its back doors administrative shortcuts, configuration errors, deciphered passwords, and unsecured dial-ups. With the help of computerized searchers (bots), hackers can find the weakness of any network.

Isn't it interesting? There is more to do now. So let's now know how to hack email's passwords:

8. Trojan Horses

Trojan horses, which are attached to other programs, are the biggest cause of break-ins. Whenever a user downloads or activates a Trojan horse, this software gets complete control on that user's system and can control that computer as well - great...!!! They are also called RATs (Remote Administration tools).

9. Brute Forcing

This is the longest and most tiring task; never use it if you do not know the SET of your victim's password. This Technique is Very Time Consuming, But will help you in Guessing the Password. e.g. If you want to Hack your Friends Facebook Account, and you know the few words of his Password. i.e. If your Friends password is "

Bhat123

B,A,2

", and you know that in his Password there is "" etc. then Brute Forcing will help You in Cracking the Password.

Note: Victim means whose email you want to hack.

10. Keyloggers

Understand the situation - whatever you type in a system is mailed to a hacker; it doesn't it make it easier to hack passwords. Keyloggers perform similar functions, so next time be careful before typing anything! You can also Google how to avoid this.

11. Social Engineering

This is one of the oldest tricks of hacking. In this method, you try to convince your victim that you are a legitimate person and you need their password, for the maintenance of their account. This does not work in today's time because now all users know about the scam. If you can convince users in any other way, then only use this method!

12. Phishing

This is a type of keylogging. In this method, you have to bring the user to a webpage that you have created. As soon as the user types his password, you can find his password in your mailbox.

13. Fake Messengers

This is a type of application format of Phishing. In this method, you have to make the user enter the password in their software somehow, and then you can see the password.

14. Cookie Stealer

In this method, the cookies that are saved in the sites are decoded, and if you are lucky, you can get the password!

Hmmm .. not having fun, hacking one account at a time? So let's see some ways to hack multiple accounts.

15. DNS Poisoning or Pharming

How can you convince someone to put their password in a page? How would it be if they were redirected to your site without knowledge? This is pharming. DNS cache poisoning, also known as DNS spoofing, is a type of attack that exploits vulnerabilities in the domain name system (DNS) to divert Internet traffic away from legitimate servers and towards fake ones.

One of the reasons DNS poisoning is so dangerous is because it can spread from DNS server to DNS server .

17. Whaling

With this method, you can get the password of that account of hackers, which hackers use to get passwords of others. That is, you only have to hack an ID, this is the simplest method. Your pass will have many passwords, meaning many accounts under your control.

If you have to learn hacking deeply, instead of using tools or software, do some hard work by yourself, and research and develop your own Hacking Techniques.

