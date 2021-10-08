'Experience is a Double-edged Sword': Kyle Kirwan, CEO of Bigeye

Bigeye is a data observability platform that helps data teams make sure all the data their organization depends on is fresh, high quality, and reliable. We automatically collect metadata and use anomaly detection techniques to flag problems in the data and help them solve them before they turn into outages. Kyle Kirwan, co-founder and CEO of Bigeye, was one of the first analysts at Uber and went on to become a product manager in their Data Platform group. The company was 200 people when I joined in 2013 and 10,000 when I left in 2018.