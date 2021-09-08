Expense Breakdown: How Much Does it Cost to Create a Mobile App?

To answer this question, we need to know that not all mobile apps are equal. And the inequality is not only in the platform that it is developed for. The cost of app development doesn't only hinge on the development time and hourly rates. It depends on several factors, including the features and their functionality, design complexity, backend infrastructure, administration panel costs, and of course, the number of team members involved in the process and post-release expenses. This article provides you with a crystal-clear picture of how much app development costs in 2021.