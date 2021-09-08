Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Expense Breakdown: How Much Does it Cost to Create a Mobile App? by@tkerimova

Expense Breakdown: How Much Does it Cost to Create a Mobile App?

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
To answer this question, we need to know that not all mobile apps are equal. And the inequality is not only in the platform that it is developed for. The cost of app development doesn't only hinge on the development time and hourly rates. It depends on several factors, including the features and their functionality, design complexity, backend infrastructure, administration panel costs, and of course, the number of team members involved in the process and post-release expenses. This article provides you with a crystal-clear picture of how much app development costs in 2021.
image
Tatsiana Kerimova Hacker Noon profile picture

@tkerimova
Tatsiana Kerimova

CEO & Co-Founder at Orangesoft - Mobile App Development

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
How to Develop a Successful Gaming App in 6 Steps by @tkerimova
#mobile-game-development
Uncover the Secret to Hiring the Right Mobile App Developer by @jaydevs
#hire-mobile-app-developer
Cloud-based Vs. Web-based Applications: A Detailed Comparison of Features & Key Aspects by @vb2
#cloud-applications
Build a LinkedIn Chat Clone with React Native and Firebase by @daltonic
#react-native
Bring Your Ideas to Life with the Best iOS App Development Tools by @ketanpatel19
#ios-app-development
Will We Ever Have Too Many Developers? by @Giorgi-M
#technology

Tags

#mobile-app-development#app-development-cost#native-app-development#cross-platform-app-development#outsourcing-development#how-to-make-a-mobile-app#cost-of-app-development#app-development
Join Hacker Noon loading