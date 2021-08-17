Search icon
Existing Security Tools are not built for developers, so this developer-turned-founder created one

Paul McCarty is the Co-founder and CTO of SecureStack. The startup is the world’s first security platform built by developers, for developers. It helps engineering teams build better applications by giving them visibility across their applications holistically. McCarty has been in IT for almost 30 years and is his specialty: securing applications at scale. He says he's been surprised at how diverse his early customers have been. He also says he'd probably be skateboarding and snowboarding more than he is now.
Paul McCarty Hacker Noon profile picture

@paulmccarty
Paul McCarty

DevSecOps Evangelist. Snowboarder, beer drinker and stand-up comedian.

Tags

#startups-of-the-year#security-for-devs-by-devs#security-platform#holistic-app-development#security-tools#product-market-fit#hackernoon-top-story#software-development
