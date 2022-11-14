Executing a T-test in Python

In today’s data-driven world, data is generated and consumed on a daily basis. All this data holds countless hidden ideas and information that can be exhausting to uncover. Data scientists commonly approach this problem using statistics to make educated guesses about data. Any testable assumption regarding data is referred to as a hypothesis. Hypothesis testing is a statistical testing method used to experimentally verify a hypothesis. In data science, hypothesis testing examines assumptions on sample data to draw insights about a larger data population.
Hypothesis testing varies based on the statistical population parameter being used for testing. One of the most common problems in statistics is comparing the means between two populations. The most common approach to this is the t-test.
In this article, we will discuss this popular statistical test and show some simple examples in the Python programming language.
The t-test was developed by William Sealy Gosset in 1908 as Student’s t-test. Sealy published his work under the pseudonym “Student”. The objective of this test is to compare the means of two related or unrelated sample groups. It is used in hypothesis testing to test the applicability of an assumption to a population of interest.
T-tests are only applicable to two data groups. If you want to compare more than two groups, then you have to resort to other tests such as ANOVA.
A one-tailed t-test is a directional test that determines the relationship between population means in a single direction, i.e., right or left tail. A two-tailed t-test is a non-directional test that determines if there’s any relationship between population means in either direction.
So, when you expect a single-value hypothesis, like mean1=mean2, a one-tailed test would be preferable. A two-tailed test makes more sense if your hypothesis assumes means to be greater than or less than each other.
T-tests are parametric tests for determining correlations between two samples of data. T-tests require data to be distributed according to the following assumptions about unknown population parameters:
Like any hypothesis test, t-tests are performed in the following order of steps:
In addition to group means and standard deviations, there are other parameters in t-tests that are involved in determining the validity of the null hypothesis. Following is a list of those parameters that will repeatedly be mentioned ahead when implementing t-tests:
There are three main types of t-tests depending on the number and type of sample groups involved. Let us get into the details and implementation of each type:
A one-sample t-test compares the mean of a sample group to a hypothetical mean value. This test is conducted on a single sample group, hence the name; one-sample test. The test aims to identify whether the sample group belongs to the hypothetical population.
t=m-s/n
Where,
t= T-statistic
m= group mean
= preset mean value (theoretical or mean of the population)
s= group standard deviation
n= size of group
State the following hypotheses:
Start with importing required libraries. In Python, stats library is used for t-tests that include the ttest_1samp function to perform a one-sample t-test.
|
import numpy as np from scipy import stats from numpy.random import seed from numpy.random import randn from numpy.random import normal from scipy.stats import ttest_1samp
Create a random sample group of 20 values using the normal function in the numpy.random library. Setting the mean to 150 and standard deviation to 10.
|
seed=(1) sample =normal(150,10,20) print('Sample: ', sample)
Use the ttest_1samp function to conduct a one-sample t-test. Set the popmean parameter to 155 according to the null hypothesis (sample mean<=population mean). This function returns a t-statistic value and a p-value and performs a two-tailed test by default. To get a one-tailed test result, divide the p-value by 2 and compare against a significance level of 0.05 (also called alpha).
|
t_stat, p_value = ttest_1samp(sample, popmean=155) print("T-statistic value: ", t_stat) print("P-Value: ", p_value)
A negative t-value indicates the direction of the sample mean extreme, and has no effect on the difference between sample and population means.
For the null hypothesis, assuming the sample mean is lesser than or equal to the hypothetical mean:
The results indicate a p-value of 0.21, which is greater than = 0.05, failing to reject the null hypothesis. So this test concludes that the sample mean was less than the hypothetical mean.
A two-sample t-test, also known as an independent-sample test, compares the means of two independent sample groups. A two-sample t-test aims to compare the means of samples belonging to two different populations.
t=mA- mBs2nA+s2nB
Where,
mA and mB = means of the two samples
nA and nB = sizes of the two samples
s2 = common variance of the two samples
State the following hypotheses for significance level =0.05:
Start with importing required libraries. Like previously, stats library is used for t-tests that include the ttest_ind function to perform independent sample t-test (two-sample test).
|
from numpy.random import seed from numpy.random import randn from numpy.random import normal from scipy.stats import ttest_ind
Using the normalfunction of the random number generator to create two normally distributed independent samples of 50 values, different means (30 and 33), and almost the same standard deviations (16 and 18).
seed the random number generator
seed(1)
create two independent sample groups
sample1= normal(30, 16, 50) sample2=normal(33, 18, 50) print('Sample 1: ',sample1) print('Sample 2: ',sample2)
Use the ttest_ind function to conduct a two-sample t-test. This function returns a t-statistic value and a p-value.
|
t_stat, p_value = ttest_ind(sample1, sample2) print("T-statistic value: ", t_stat) print("P-Value: ", p_value)
For the null hypothesis, assuming sample means are equal:
The results indicate a p-value of 0.04, which is less than alpha=0.05, rejecting the null hypothesis. So this two-sample t-test concludes that the mean of the first sample is either greater or less than the mean of the second sample.
A paired t-test, also known as a dependent sample test, compares the means of two related samples. The samples belong to the same population and are analyzed under varied conditions, e.g., at different points in time. This test is mostly popular for pretest/posttest type of experiments where a sample is studied before and after its conditions are varied with an experiment.
t=ms/n
Where,
t= T-statistic
m= group mean
s= group standard deviation
n= size of group
State the following hypotheses for significance level =0.05:
Start with importing required libraries. Import the ttest_rel function from the stats library to perform a dependent sample t-test (paired t-test).
|
from numpy.random import seed from numpy.random import randn from numpy.random import normal from scipy.stats import ttest_rel
For simplicity, use the same random samples from the two-sample implementation. We can assume the samples are from the same population.
seed the random number generator
seed(1)
create two dependent sample groups
sample1= normal(30, 16, 50) sample2=normal(33, 18, 50) print('Sample 1: ',sample1) print('Sample 2: ',sample2)
Use ttest_rel function to conduct a two-sample t-test on two dependent/related samples. This function returns a t-statistic value and a p-value.
|
t_stat, p_value = ttest_rel(sample1, sample2) print("T-statistic value: ", t_stat) print("P-Value: ", p_value)
For the null hypothesis assuming sample means are equal:
The results indicate a p-value of 0.05, which is equal to 0.05, hence rejecting the null hypothesis. So this paired t-test concludes that the mean of the first sample is either greater or less than the mean of the second sample.
The t-test is a versatile tool. Data scientists use these tests to verify their data observations and the probability of those observations being true. It is a tried-and-tested approach to comparing observations without the overhead of involving the entire population data in the analysis.
From testing the purchase numbers of a new product to comparing economic growth among countries, hypothesis tests are an important statistical tool for businesses and one of the most important tools in a statistician’s arsenal. Wherever data is involved, t-tests will play an essential role in validating data findings.
Also published here.