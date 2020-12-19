Examining 3 DeFi Tokens with a Fully Diluted Market Cap Less Than $200M

@ daniejjimenez Daniel Jimenez Blockchain technology lover

The market for DeFi protocols continues to grow at a gigantic rate in the last days of this atypical 2020, with exponential growth that has broken all forecasts.

According to DeFi Pulse, the Total Blocked Value “TVL” of the entire sector is about $ 16.24B, much higher than the little more than $ 655 million that existed in the same period a year ago.

With the market on the rise at the time of writing this note, and an exponential growth of DeFi - according to CoinMarketCap the top 100 DeFi Token by Market Capitalization grew + 48.70% in the last 24 hours -, it is not surprising the enormous interest in DeFi projects.

There are many options in the market, however, for a more accurate evaluation, it is important to look at the diluted market capitalization, in order to see the most appropriate options when diversifying our portfolio.

Based on this criteria, and guided by G.Crypto's recommendations, let's take a look at the featured DeFi projects with a Fully Diluted Market Capitalization of less than $200 million that promise to be protagonists in the near future.

1.- Augur «REP»

Augur is an Ethereum-based platform that is very close to a stock exchange, where results of different events are forecast based on the 'wisdom of the crowds'.

Any user can ask a specific question about a future event and buy and sell positive or negative shares on the outcome of that particular event.

Its native currency "REP" acts as an incentive to market makers for fees for buying stocks. Stocks are not frozen until the end of the event, so people can speculate on the opinions those stocks reveal.

His best use case was experienced last November, where the amount of volume reached by the event related to the US presidential election grew current open interest in his protocol to just over $ 8 million.

The REP token is among the top 200 in the cryptocurrency market, occupying position 110, trading at a value of $ 19.75 per unit, with an increase of +24.7% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.

Its Fully Diluted Market Cap is about $110.7 million and recently the team announced the launch of the migration of its second version of the native token REP.

Augur differs from traditional prediction platforms due to its transparent, decentralized model and low rates, where users can market anything they can think of, without being limited to sports or politics.

2.- Kira Network «KEX»

It is a network designed to empower the DeFi ecosystem by accessing markets for any digital asset regardless of its nature «cryptocurrencies, fiat or NFTs», which is based on an interesting concept called "Liquid Staking".

With Kira, users can stake and trade any asset, as its CEO Milana Valmont highlighted in an interview with Odaily Planet Daily reviewed by the prestigious ChainNews newspaper.

According to the executive, Kira is a decentralized network in which user funds can be maximized through a multi-commitment proof-of-stake mechanism called MBPoS, which allows users to generate income by betting BTC, ETH, ATOM, DOT, NFTs. and even real-world assets such as legal tender or precious metals.

Valmont points out that simultaneously, the liquidity of these assets is not blocked and users can continue to trade or participate in parallel DeFi projects while earning income.

Kira is based on taking advantage of the cross-chain ecosystem, allowing people to use this existing capital instead of leaving it unusable in their wallets, under the concept of Liquid Staking.

The platform recently launched its Kira Liquidity program, which reached more than a million dollars in Total Value Locked "TVL" a few days after its launch, with an annual percentage of return "APY" estimated at 303%, being one of the largest of the DeFi ecosystem today.

The platform's native token, KEX, is trading at a price of $ 0.255 and with just one month of being launched, it already reaches a respectable fully liquid market capitalization of $ 76.3 million.

Its technical foundation promises to gain space within the competitive world of the DeFi sector, by encompassing under the same concept three key aspects that have a good growth perspective: interoperability between chains, Staking of NFTs and assets from the real world to the ecosystem of decentralized finance.

3.- EasyFi «EASY»

The protocol for decentralized loans built on Matic Network's layer 2 solution, which takes advantage of Plasma Blockchain concepts, is one of the projects built on this type of scalable solutions that promises to be a protagonist in the coming months.

Its approach based on solving the problems inherent in Ethereum such as low speed and high fees for mainnet congestion, promises to take the DeFi experience to the next level.

It enables microcredit focused on emerging economies, as well as secured loans based on TrustScore, which enables the community to access billions in capital that can be efficiently allocated.

The protocol promises to use Chainlink-provided oracles for the verifiable randomization feature on their platform, as part of the integration. The network design is Ethereum compliant and Blockchain agnostic, facilitating rapid asset liquidation while retaining custody with the asset owner's network.

Its native EASY token is trading at $ 6.38 as of this writing, and its fully diluted market capitalization is about $ 63.9 million according to CoinGecko.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Hackernoon. Every investment involves risks, do your own research when making a decision.









