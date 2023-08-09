Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Exactly seven months since the balloon voyagers had been thrown on Lincoln Islandby@julesverne

    Exactly seven months since the balloon voyagers had been thrown on Lincoln Island

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    It was now exactly seven months since the balloon voyagers had been thrown on Lincoln Island. During that time, notwithstanding the researches they had made, no human being had been discovered. No smoke even had betrayed the presence of man on the surface of the island. No vestiges of his handiwork showed that either at an early or at a late period had man lived there. Not only did it now appear to be uninhabited by any but themselves, but the colonists were compelled to believe that it never had been inhabited. And now, all this scaffolding of reasonings fell before a simple ball of metal, found in the body of an inoffensive rodent! In fact, this bullet must have issued from a firearm, and who but a human being could have used such a weapon? When Pencroft had placed the bullet on the table, his companions looked at it with intense astonishment. All the consequences likely to result from this incident, notwithstanding its apparent insignificance, immediately took possession of their minds. The sudden apparition of a supernatural being could not have startled them more completely.
    featured image - Exactly seven months since the balloon voyagers had been thrown on Lincoln Island
    writing#fiction#adventure#books#ebooks
    Jules Verne HackerNoon profile picture

    @julesverne

    Jules Verne

    Receive Stories from @julesverne

    react to story with heart
    Hacker Noon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Cyrus Harding stood still, without saying a word
    Published at Aug 14, 2023 by julesverne #fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    The cries of the wild beasts heard in the night
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #adventure-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    THE FROGS' BIRTHDAY-TREAT
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by lewiscarroll #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    ROUGH TRAVELLING
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #classic-adventure-novel
    Article Thumbnail
    AN UNEXPECTED POPULATION
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    Ayrton slide down the rope of the lift and disappear in the darkness
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa