Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Everything You Need to Know About Web APIsby@marcinwosinek
    345 reads

    Everything You Need to Know About Web APIs

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Understanding web application programming interfaces (APIs) is essential in various tech roles. APIs facilitate communication between applications, and HTTP is a foundational protocol. APIs use URLs, HTTP methods (like GET and POST), query parameters, headers, response codes, and response bodies. HTTP headers carry technical details, including cookies for user sessions. Response codes indicate request outcomes, while response bodies hold data. Authorization methods include sessions and API keys. APIs often use JSON or XML for data exchange. Different API architectures, like REST (Representational State Transfer) and GraphQL, offer distinct approaches to structuring endpoints and data interaction.
    featured image - Everything You Need to Know About Web APIs
    The world wide web via HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    programming#api#web-development#web-api#apis
    Marcin Wosinek HackerNoon profile picture

    @marcinwosinek

    Marcin Wosinek

    Receive Stories from @marcinwosinek

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    Marcin Wosinek HackerNoon profile picture
    by Marcin Wosinek @marcinwosinek.I'm a JavaScript developer. I'm here to teach you useful skills, so you can succeed in your work & private projects.
    Read my stories
    SonarSource-DSAI

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Exploring the Benefits of Unit Testing
    Published at Apr 19, 2023 by marcinwosinek #software-testing
    Article Thumbnail
    Copywriting: Modern Marketing's Glue
    Published at Oct 11, 2022 by lasav #growth-marketing
    Article Thumbnail
    4 Smart Ways to Quickly Create and Deploy Email Signatures
    Published at Jul 07, 2022 by bybrand #google-sheets
    Article Thumbnail
    Kubernetes Cluster Must-Haves To Be Production Ready
    Published at Aug 16, 2022 by ewere #technology
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa