Everything You Need to Know About “this” in JavaScript

Another Software Engineer traumatized by JavaScript.
In the simplest of terms, the JavaScript keyword
refers to the object it belongs to on runtime, depending upon its call-site (where it is called).
this
However, understanding what it would refer to in any given context, requires a slightly deeper understanding of some relevant concepts, which will be covered in this article.
Just to start with,
can have the following values depending upon where it is accessed :
this
1. By default :
refers to the global object.
this
2. Inside a function :
refers to the global object. In
this
mode, however,
strict
will be
this
.
undefined
3. Inside a method :
refers to the owner object. (A method is a function that belongs inside an object. In other words, it’s a function that’s an object’s property.)
this
4. In an event :
refers to the element on which the event was triggered.
this
5. Inside an Immediately Invoked Function Expression (IIFE) :
refers to the global object. In strict mode,
this
will be
this
, just like any other function in a global context.
undefined
6. Inside a Fat-Arrow function : When a fat arrow
is used to define a function, it doesn’t create a new value for
()=>
, instead, it keeps referring to the same object it was referring to outside of the function.
this
This article hopes to give you an understanding of how these values are assigned to this, and how this knowledge can be utilized to suit our requirements.
As discussed in the last section, we got to know that this is a runtime-binding made for each function invocation, which entirely depends upon where exactly it was called.
This location in the code where the concerned function was called, is called the call-site. An understanding of determining the call-site is crucial towards understanding what this would be bound to, at any given point of the execution.
While finding the call-site is generally as simple as locating where a function was called from, it might not always be that clear because of certain coding patterns that might obscure it.
Hence, it’s important to think about the call-stack, the stack of functions that have been called to get us to the current stage of the execution which we’re concerned with.
Let us take a simple example to illustrate how a call-stack and call-site could be determined.
By following the chain of function calls in order, you can determine the call-stack and call-sites.
* Tip for determining call-stack
Utilize the built-in JS
provided with any modern browser’s developer tools.
debugger
In the execution of any JS code, you can set a breakpoint by using the keyword
, to stop the execution at that point in the browser.
debugger
Let’s say, we add a breakpoint when
was called.
thunderbolt()
The
stops the execution at the custom breakpoint, and the function call-stack at that point can be viewed on the right side.
debugger
In the image above, we can see that the execution was stopped at the point where we mentioned the
keyword, as soon as
debugger
is called. At this point, we will not observe any execution of code that comes after the
thunderbolt()
(just the
debugger
log, in this case).
thunderbolt()
Our primary point of interest right now, is the call-stack which is clearly illustrated on the right-hand side, same as we determined in the example above.
at the bottom of the stack, refers to the initial global call to
(anonymous)
.
choosePikachu()
Now that we understand what a call-site and a call-stack is, we can learn about how a call-site determines what
will hold during execution.
this
There are four general rules which apply. First, let’s understand them independently, and then, their order of precedence when multiple rules can apply to the call-site.
This is the default catch-all rule, when none others apply. It comes from the most common case of a function invocation, which a standalone function call.
Let’s look at the below example.
The variable
declared in global scope is the same as declaring a property on the global object of the same name.
ultraBall
Inside
, the reference to this defaults to the global object. Hence, we would see the value of
getPokemon()
getting logged.
this.ultraBall
However, if
mode is in effect globally or inside
strict
, the
getPokemon
object is not permitted default binding. In that case, we will see the error
global
.
TypeError : 'this' is 'undefined'
If the call-site has a context object (if a function is called through an owning or containing object, as its property), implicit binding applies.
The rule states that, when there is a context object for a function reference, it’s that object that should be used for its method calls’
binding.
this
Let’s look at a few examples to illustrate the different cases which can arise.
Since the object
is the
pikachu
for the
this
call,
getBaseSpeed
is synonymous to
this.baseSpeed
.
pikachu.baseSpeed
Let’s look at another example to see how only the top or last level of an Object property reference chain matters to the call-site for implicit
binding.
this
As we can see, the
value is still
baseSpeed
. That’s because the call to
90
is bound to its direct caller,
getBaseSpeed
, which serves as its
pikachu
binding. In this context, the
this
value is
baseSpeed
.
90
Let’s look at a few more examples to show common cases where implicit binding can seem unexpected.
In this example, we have lost our implicit
binding to
this
in case of assigning
pikachu
to a different variable
pikachu.getBaseSpeed
. Now, for
baseSpeedFunction
, this refers to the global object (default binding takes place). Hence, for the call,
baseSpeedFunction
will be
this.baseSpeed
.
50
Now, a more common and not-so-obvious way this loss of implicit binding can occur is when we pass a callback function. Consider the following example :
Once again, inside the callback function executor
, we are effectively passing a reference to
executeFunction
. Upon execution,
pikachu.getBaseSpeedfunction
will be bound to the
this
object again (or throw a
global
, if
TypeError
mode is enabled), instead of
strict
.
pikachu
It’s quite common for function callbacks to lose their
binding. Another unexpected outcome can arise when the function we’ve passed our callback to, intentionally alters the
this
for the call. For example, Event handlers in popular JavaScript libraries often modify
this
to point to the
this
that triggered the event.
DOM element
You are not really in control of how your callback function reference will be executed. So far, you don’t have any way of controlling the call-site to assign the binding you intended. This is where explicit binding comes into play.
To resolve the unintended loss of
with implicit binding, we can explicitly set the value of
this
to a given object for a function call.
this
There are several in-built methods that can help us achieve explicit binding, like :
bind() is a method of the Function.prototype property. This means bind() can be used by every single function.
The bind() method creates a new function that, when called, has its
keyword set to the provided value, with a given sequence of arguments preceding any provided when the new function is called.
this
In other words, bind() returns a new function that is hardcoded to call the original function with the
context set as specified.
this
call() and apply() are also methods of the Function.prototype property, with similar but slightly different usage.
The call() method calls a function with a given
value and arguments provided individually.
this
Whereas, the apply() method calls a function with a given
value, and arguments provided as an array (or an array-like object).
this
Invoking
with explicit binding by
Pokémon
or
Pokémon.call()
allows us to force its
Pokémon.apply()
to be the
this
of function
this
.
PokémonExtension
Also, a noteworthy aspect of the above example is that all instances of
will bind their respective
PokémonExtension
to the execution of
this
within them. Such an explicit binding is also called hard binding.
Pokémon
In JavaScript, there is really no such thing as “constructor functions”, but rather construction call of functions.
When a function is invoked with new in front of it, otherwise known as a constructor call, the following things are done automatically.
-linked. (Out of the scope of this article)
[[Prototype]]
binding for that function call.
this
It should be clear that the default binding is the lowest priority rule of the four.
Let’s compare implicit binding, explicit binding, and new binding with each other.
As we saw, the explicit binding of
with
firstAttempt.catchPokémon
took precedence over its own implicit binding, as it did for the second case as well.
secondAttempt
Hence, explicit binding is of higher precedence than implicit binding.
So, new binding is more precedent than implicit binding.
and
new
or
call
cannot be used together, so something like
apply
is not allowed to test new binding directly against explicit binding. But, we can still use a hard binding to test the precedence of the two.
var fourthAttempt = new catchPokémon.call(firstAttempt);
is hard-bound against
attemptBinder
, but
firstAttempt
did not change
new attemptBinder(“Steelix”)
to
firstAttempt.name
, as we may have expected, but it remained
"Steelix"
.
"Onix"
Instead, the hard-bound call to
is able to be overridden with
attemptBinder("Steelix")
. Since
new
was applied, we got the newly created object back, which we named
new
, and we see that
secondAttempt
indeed has the value
secondAttempt.name
.
"Steelix"
Thus, the newly created
is used, rather than the previously specified hard-binding for
this
. Effectively,
this
is able to override hard-binding.
new
The primary reason for this behaviour is to create a function that essentially ignores the
hard-binding, and presets some or all of the function’s arguments.
this
We can summarize the rules for determining this from a function call’s call-site, in their order of precedence.
Here they are :
? If so, this is the newly constructed object (New binding). Example,
new
var attempt = new catchPokémon("Pidgey");
or
call
, even hidden inside a
apply
hard-binding? If so, this is the explicitly specified object (Explicit binding). Example,
bind
var attempt = catchPokémon.call("Pidgeotto");
var attempt = firstAttempt.catchPokémon("Pidgeot");
object, or
global
in
undefined
mode (Default binding).
strict
Determining the
binding for an executing function requires finding the direct call-site of that function.
this
Once examined, four rules can be applied to the call site, in this order of precedence.
? Use the newly constructed object.
new
or
call
or
apply
? Use the specified object.
bind
in
undefined
mode,
strict
object otherwise.
global
Official documentation: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Operators/this
You Don’t Know JS: this and Object Prototypes, by Kyle Simpson.
Previously published at https://anmshpndy.com/how-well-do-you-know-this
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.