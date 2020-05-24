Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Internet Protocols

The internet is supported by a specific system namely Internet Protocol address or IP address. The IP address is performed in numbers such as 92.45.255.345. The latest issue is that the internet has run out of Internet Protocol address!

Does it true? To answer this question, let’s talk about everything about the IP address and its development as well as the fate of this system if it is true that the internet is running out of IP address.

The Overview of Internet Protocol Address

The internet connection involves a lot of systems and devices. There must be a specific thing to make the systems and devices connected well. This is the reason why the Internet Protocol address is created.

By using IP address a specific system knows the device which visiting it. The IP address is created in the row of numbers. The internet system detects the specific IP address in a few seconds and it is done automatically.

For example, you are visiting a website and there is information that the website contains IP address detector and record your IP address. This is how the system detects the IP address and connect to each other.

This system is developed and there are two Internet Protocol versions or IPv until today. The first one is IPv4 and it is developed into IPv6.

The Role of Internet Protocol Address

Before talking about the difference between those two versions, it is better to know why your devices need an Internet Protocol address. Just imagine that an Internet Protocol address looks like your identity.

The difference is that it is an identity for your networked device. The function is similar to the address in real life. The system needs to know the address of the device which visiting it. The system works by the support of the DNS server and a hostname. For example, just your favorite website and visit it.

The request is sent to the DNS server before you load it. The DNS server is trying to find the hostname and the Internet Protocol address of the website. The address has to be matched with the hostname so your computer can load it on the screen.

If it is not, there will be an explanation that your computer and internet connection can’t load the website.

The Way to Find Out Your Internet Protocol Address

Interestingly, your device has its own IP address. To find out it, you just need to use Google by asking your IP address. In a few seconds, Google shows your exact Internet Protocol address.

Even, your mobile devices have its own IP. Just go to the Settings and then find the Wi-Fi menu. Focus on the connected Wi-Fi and click on the “i” sign or arrow sign. There will be several items and one of them is the Internet Protocol address.

Internet Protocol Version 4

The first version of the Internet Protocol address is Internet Protocol version 4 or IPv4. Just like the function of the address, IP version 4 is used to access the internet so you can browse anything you need by visiting a lot of websites.

This version was deployed for the first time in 1983. It was used to develop a product in the arpanet . The drawback of this version has a small capacity. In specific, IP version 4 is able to cover 32 bits or around 4.29 million.

The total of the capacity is divided into two for the private networks and the multicast address. In specific, the private address networks only for about 18 million addresses whereas there are around 270 million multicast addresses.

The address is written in several versions such as in decimal number, hexadecimal format, dotted hex format, or octal byte values.

Internet Protocol Version 6

The second Internet Protocol version is IPv6 or Internet Protocol version 6. It is claimed to be the version to solve the small capacity in Internet Protocol version 4. It can be said that version 6 is the next generation of version 4.

There is no significant difference in its function between IP version 4 and version 6. Both of them are used to provide unique Internet Protocol address for all devices which want to be connected to the internet.

Because it comes to solve the problem of the previous version, IP version 6 is developed in a bigger capacity in which it covers 128 bits. The best part of using this version is that it covers a lot of addresses. Due to its big capacity, the IP address is performed in a hexadecimal system. Indeed, it becomes the best solution because there will be enough addresses to cover on the internet.

As the result, now you can connect to the internet smoothly and safely and it will be just like that in the future. The IP version 6 was tested for the first time in June 2011. Several big web companies such as Google and Facebook tested it.

Type of Internet Protocol Address

Besides talking about the IP version, it is also important to talk about the type of Internet Protocol available today. There are two different Internet Protocols you can use. Check the complete explanation about both of them below.

Types of IP Addresses

There are two classifications of IP addresses, they are static IP addresses and dynamic IP addresses.

1. Static IP Address

As the name suggests, the static IP address generally never changes. However, the address can be changed in a certain condition, for example, if it is requested by the network administration.

This kind of IP address mainly works as a permanent address for the internet. It also serves to provide a more reliable and simpler way for a device to communicate with the other.

The internet users will be able to get more details related to the location of the computers to include city, region, country, and continent. the Internet Service Provider (ISP) serves to provide non-technical information such as the precise longitude and latitude of the country where the computer is located.

The ISP can only reserve the parts of the addresses assigned to enable the devices to share among their own subscribers. This happens since the static IP address only comes with a limited number only. There are many websites that can help you to find your own IP address.

2. Dynamic IP Address

Unlike the static IP address that almost never changes, the dynamic IP address is the contemporary one. The address is especially is generally utilized in computer devices each time they are connected to the internet.

However, the dynamic IP address is actually taken from a pool of Internet Protocol addresses that are shared over various devices at once. The address is also considered to be more secure than IP static address which is relatively easier to track.

Update: Now based on usages, IPs are also cut into,

1. Residential Internet Protocol Address

Just like the name of the Internet Protocol address, Residential IPs means that the address is connected from the system to the homeowner. Let say, you have a new house or apartment and you want to install an internet connection.

By the time you can use the internet connection from your house, the connection to your house will have an Internet Protocol address. You can check your residential Internet Protocol address by visiting a website that provides you with such kind of info.

Actually, you are not only about to know the Internet Protocol address but you can also see the detail such as your name and your location. So, how about the IP address if you use the internet connection from a different house or apartment? It is not a big deal because the system will detect based on the residence or the place where you connect to the internet.

2. Datacenter Internet Protocol Address

This Internet Protocol address has a little bit different function than the ordinary IP address. Datacenter Internet Protocol address is developed like a protection system. This system protects your Internet Protocol address from anyone who wants to look through the web.

As the result, the person who wants to know your real Internet Protocol address can only see the datacenter Internet Protocol address. The information included there is only the information about the company and not about your personal information at all.

The most important thing to notify is that the datacenter Internet Protocol doesn’t replace the role of your residential Internet Protocol.

The Difference Between Residential and Datacenter IP Address

So, what are the differences between residential and datacenter Internet Protocol addresses?

The Difficulty Level to Create the Address

The first difference is on its difficulty level to create the address. Creating a lot of datacenter Internet Protocol addresses is easy to do.

On the other hand, it is extremely difficult to create a lot of residential Internet Protocol addresses because the address is owned by a residence or an owner.

This is the reason why some companies are asking their employees to use datacenter Internet Protocol addresses to protect their identity from identity-thefts

If you think you are not doing anything wrong, it seems that it is not necessary to protect your residential Internet Protocol with a datacenter Internet Protocol address.

Creating some of datacenter Internet Protocol addresses is easy to do but it is an effective way to protect your residential IP address.

The cost to Create the IP Address

Another difference is the cost. Due to the difficulty to create more than one residential Internet Protocol address, the cost to create it is expensive in a few providers. Some providers give a standard cost.

On the other hand, the datacenter Internet Protocol address is cheaper than the residential Internet Protocol address. Indeed, the main reason is that it is easy for anyone who wants to create it.

Most of Internet Protocol address providers offer cheap cost for those who need an address to protect their residential Internet Protocol address.

Some of the internet users are getting confused about whether they have to use the datacenter Internet Protocol address or not. Definitely, it is a must for your devices to have an Internet Protocol address whether it is supported by a protection IP address or not.

So, when do you have to use the datacenter Internet Protocol address? Just like the main function of this system, you have to use it if you think that it is important to protect your identity stated on the residential Internet Protocol address.

The drawback is that it seems that you will be difficult to enter specific websites. Some websites are not allowed the visitors which protect their IP address with the datacenter IP address.

Commonly, this type of address is used by companies and its employees to prevent unwanted things such as identity theft, hacked, or many more.

Actually, you still have to think about finding extra protection because sometimes protecting your residential Internet Protocol address with the datacenter IP address is not enough.

Tips to Use Residential and Datacenter IP Address

There are some tips you need to know if you are about to use a residential Internet Protocol address or datacenter Internet Protocol address.

The first thing to consider is about the provider. Just make sure that you are buying the address from a trusted provider.

Indeed, there are hundreds of providers available and you have to be selective in choosing the best one to support you while using the internet connection. It seems the price will be expensive but it is worth it enough to try, right?

Second, you may set up the address by yourself. Setting up your own datacenter Internet Protocol address is easy to do. Just use more efforts on it and you are about to use a fresh internet address protection system than the ordinary address.

On the other hand, you can also create your own residential Internet protocol address gateway in a specific location. You can create it by using your smartphones and mobile phone connections.

Conclusion

The point of the explanation above is that the internet connection has a complicated system. Internet Protocol address is one of the ways to make it simple.

The address helps your devices and the websites connected each other in a few seconds. Does the IP address is running out? Luckily, the internet connection has been supported by Internet Protocol version 6 which has a bigger capacity.

As the result, the system is able to cover a lot of IP addresses for a long time so people can use the internet smoothly and safely.

Moreover, internet connection is also strongly related to the type of Internet Protocol address you use. By the time you want to install an internet connection, your device will have a residential or personal Internet Protocol address.

Some of those residential addresses need to be protected. In this case, you can use the datacenter Internet Protocol address to protect the residential or personal IP address.

It helps to protect the address from identity theft or any kind of cybercrime. Most big companies are protecting their personal Internet Protocol addresses with the datacenter IP address.

It is okay for personal internet users to use the datacenter IP address with certain risks.

For example, some of the websites know that you are using a datacenter IP address. As the result, you are enabled to open the website because it blocks you due to the IP address.

Whether you are using a datacenter IP address or not, you have to buy the service from a reputable provider.

A trusted provider helps you to manage everything well so you can use your internet connection smoothly and safely. There will be no problem with the IP address and it is also safe as well.

If you still get confused about the best one to choose, just consult it with the expert. Ask them whether you need extra protection or not. If you need it, what kind of protection system you need to install.

If it is not, you may ask about some tricks to keep the IP address and its personal information safe from any serious cybercrime.

Indeed, choosing the best internet system helps you to use the connection maximally just like what you want.

