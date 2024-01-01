Search icon
    Everything I Achieved With My Mozilla Contribution Sprint by@bogomil
    Everything I Achieved With My Mozilla Contribution Sprint

    After years of supporting Mozilla financially and spreading messages with my peers, I returned as an active contributor. I defined a 4-week sprint for myself that started on November 22th and finished on my birthday, December 22th. My goals were: n 1: To contribute to the localization every day, including weekends. n 2: To ensure that Thunderbird is 100% localized in Bulgarian (it was around 67% at that mark) n 3: To reconnect with the local and international community to contribute more to the project. n 4: To find another way to help Thunderbird apart from localization and donations.

    Everything I Achieved With My Mozilla Contribution Sprint
    programming #mozilla #thunderbird #open-source
    @bogomil

    Bogomil Shopov - Бого

    Human. Artist. I care about free and open-source software, cybersecurity, ethical design, privacy, and technology.

