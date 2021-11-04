Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Everything from Crypto to Blockchain and NFTs with Noonies Nominee Crypto Badger by@cryptobadger

Everything from Crypto to Blockchain and NFTs with Noonies Nominee Crypto Badger

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Andy, also known as Crypto Badger, is nominated for a 2021 Noonies award. He writes articles about crypto and investing every 10 days or so and posts them on Hackernoon. He also posts 2-3 videos every week on his YouTube channel. The most important thing for me is the high quality of my content, but at the same time, I also want to make sure that I post it regularly. I think it will still take a few more years before it will become more user friendly, especially for less technical people.
image
Crypto Badger Hacker Noon profile picture

@cryptobadger
Crypto Badger

Not an actual badger ;-) Dedicated to helping people learn about the world of crypto.

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
How to Keep Your Crypto Safe by @cryptobadger
#crypto
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
5 Crypto Resolutions for 2022: Decentralizing My Life by @steviesats
#decentralized-internet-tag
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains by @kshitiz
#ethereum

Tags

#blockchain#investing#cryptocurrency-investment#crypto#nft#metaverse#noonies2021#interview#web-monetization
Join Hacker Noon loading