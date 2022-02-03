EverdreamSoft Will offer Land to Metaverse Users and Bring Spell of Genesis Game to The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a 3D voxel open-world game in which users may explore the terrain and own a piece of it in the form of LAND. Users may now add tradable 3D ASSETs to their LAND (characters, animals, buildings, buildings and so on) Users may monetize LANDs by charging visitors or organizing events. Virtual reality gaming is now accessible as separate programmes that you can download and install on your computer, VR headset, or mobile phone to play an immersive version of classic video games. According to a recent poll, gaming will dominate VR spending for the next several years.

First Blockchain-based mobile game comes to The Sandbox

EverdreamSoft, a pioneer in crypto games and digital collectibles, will bring Spells of Genesis (SOG), the first mobile blockchain game, to the Sandbox through Social Hub. The hub will link Spell of Genesis in The Sandbox, offering interactions with characters from the mobile game and an SoG-themed heroic fantasy environment. EverdreamSoft started a “real ownership” trend of digital assets with their mobile game Spells of Genesis, released in 2017.





Shaban Shaame, founder and CEO of EverdreamSoft, said:





The EverdreamSoft’s land will allow Spells of Genesis' iconic world to expand into an exciting 3D metaverse. The collaboration with Sandbox will push the world of Spells of Genesis to a fascinating new dimension.





EverdreamSoft will also offer exclusive premium Land that may house interesting buildings and creations around the companies estate. Members of the Sandbox community will be able to purchase a digital piece of real estate, which entitles them to exclusive NFTs by their neighbors. They will then become full owners of both the LAND and the bonus NFTs, with complete freedom to use them and pass them on as they wish. The gaming platform also offers Premium LANDs that experience high traffic as top-rated partners surround them and social hubs near Blackpool, Apes of Space, eToro, and Mad Mecha.





SoG mixes the functionality of a Trading Card Game (TCG) with the point-and-shoot characteristics of arcade games. Players must gather and combine cards to construct the greatest deck to defeat their opponents.





Further, while exploring the fantasy land of Askian, collect, trade, and combine orbs to assemble the best team and battle numerous opponents. Use your existing blockchain collectibles, or purchase in-game cards to “blockchainize” later.





Many blockchain valuables are used in Spells of Genesis, but it also offers genuine and fascinating gameplay! The concept is simple and addicting, but as you continue, you’ll need to devise a devious plan to overcome all of your foes.





The Sandbox is a 3D voxel open-world game in which users may explore the terrain and own a piece of it in the form of LAND, which are plots of The Sandbox territory represented by an Ethereum ERC-721 currency. Players may now add tradable 3D ASSETs to their LAND (characters, animals, buildings, and so on). Users may monetize their LANDs by charging visitors or organizing events.





Virtual Reality based Blockchain Gaming and Metaverse





As seen by the nonfungible token (NFT) and Metaverse sales numbers released, digital land is in great demand in an already profitable sector. According to industry monitoring company NonFungible.com, NFT sales have totaled more than $300 million in the last week. Almost a fifth of that sum has been purchased digital land in The Sandbox metaverse. Each of the top ten NFT metaverse sales was for in-game digital land across the top five collections. The Sandbox received $70.5 million in total volume for 4,433 assets, making it the most profitable metaverse collection.

Virtual reality has long been a strong contender in the gaming industry (VR). Early 2D immersive games, such as Minecraft and Second Life, featured features of the now-completed metaverse, such as 3D avatars, world-building, and observation as a kind of gaming.





Gaming now has a new home, thanks to businesses like Meta and Epic Games attempting to create a linked world of virtual realities. According to a recent poll, gaming will dominate VR spending for the next several years, according to 59 percent of industry experts. Among all other use cases, 64 percent said gaming had the most potential to gain from VR. The metaverse is a unified and interoperable virtual reality realm where users may interact with one another and the digital world around them using modern HCI hardware and software.





This is the time that blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies have been waiting for since they can be used to benefit businesses, as mentioned above, in a seamless manner. Blockchain technology is based on the notion of a self-organizing distributed ledger, which makes counterfeiting digital currency very difficult since all network users have access to transaction information at all times.





People started to purchase properties using Bitcoin (BTC), organize a mortgage on a blockchain, and take a virtual tour of houses that are still under construction after realizing that using cryptocurrencies in the real estate business is secure and straightforward.





The concept that those who have built digital spaces may also develop virtual worlds is progressively making its way into the blockchain realm. As a result, other initiatives have emerged, such as Decentraland, where players may own virtual property in the game and sell or rent it much as in the real world.





The Rise and Rise of GameFi and Play-2-Earn

Traditional games can be reinvented in Play-2-Earn with interactions that connect rather than separate players. The digital world and reality gradually become indistinguishable as the conventional gaming business has developed and individuals have started to spend more time online. However, traditional games have left substantial holes in their capacity to link them to their environment in a more coherent experience, even though many gamers were already acclimated to engaging in many virtual worlds.





The Rise of Gaming and Metaverse





This distinction soon drew attention to the metaverse notion. Players are urged to do more than engage in thrilling gameplay since the game is more than a game. Indeed, with the advent of the blockchain, the play-2-earn has expanded to encompass real-world economics, replete with considerable earning potential, such as the capacity to produce resellable user-generated content (UGC) — capacities previously unavailable in the game industry. Many platforms are attempting to deliver their unique offers in the Play-2-Earn area in the aftermath of Axie Infinity’s breakout success which has led to the explosion of investments in the gaming industry.





In 2021, Ethereum witnessed a rise in popularity among DeFi and GameFi apps, including native decentralized exchanges like Uniswap becoming mainstream and the popularity of games like Decentraland, The Sandbox, and others.





