ReadWrite
paint-brush
Evaluating ADA: Experimental Results on Linear and Housing Datasetsby@anchoring
127 reads

Evaluating ADA: Experimental Results on Linear and Housing Datasets

by AnchoringNovember 14th, 2024
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

Experiments with ADA show improved performance in low-data regimes across multiple models, including linear regression and MLPs. ADA is compared to C-Mixup and other augmentation methods, with results highlighting its effectiveness in boosting model performance even in overparameterized settings.
featured image - Evaluating ADA: Experimental Results on Linear and Housing Datasets
Anchoring HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

Authors:

(1) Nora Schneider, Computer Science Department, ETH Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland ([email protected]);

(2) Shirin Goshtasbpour, Computer Science Department, ETH Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland and Swiss Data Science Center, Zurich, Switzerland ([email protected]);

(3) Fernando Perez-Cruz, Computer Science Department, ETH Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland and Swiss Data Science Center, Zurich, Switzerland ([email protected]).

Abstract and 1 Introduction

2 Background

2.1 Data Augmentation

2.2 Anchor Regression

3 Anchor Data Augmentation

3.1 Comparison to C-Mixup and 3.2 Preserving nonlinear data structure

3.3 Algorithm

4 Experiments and 4.1 Linear synthetic data

4.2 Housing nonlinear regression

4.3 In-distribution Generalization

4.4 Out-of-distribution Robustness

5 Conclusion, Broader Impact, and References


A Additional information for Anchor Data Augmentation

B Experiments

4 Experiments

We experimentally investigate and compare the performance of ADA. First, we use ADA in an in-distribution setting for a linear regression problem (Section 4.1), in which we show that even in this case, ADA provides improved performance in the low data regime. Second, in Section 4.2, we apply ADA and C-Mixup to the California and Boston Housing datasets as we increase the number of training samples. In the last two subsections, we replicate the in-distribution generalization (Section 4.3) and the out-of-distribution Robustness (Section 4.4) from the C-Mixup paper [49]. In [49] the authors further assess a task generalization experiment. However, the corresponding code was not publicly provided, and a comparison could not be easily made.

4.1 Linear synthetic data

Using synthetic linear data, we investigate if ADA can improve model performance in an overparameterized setting compared to C-Mixup, vanilla augmentation, or classical expected risk minimization (ERM). Additionally, we analyze the sensitivity of our approach to the choice of γ and the number of augmentations.


Data: The generated data follows a standard linear structure



Models and Comparisons: We investigate and compare the impact of ADA using two different models with varying complexity: a linear Ridge regression and a multilayer perceptron (MLP) with one hidden layer and 10 units with ReLU activation. Using an MLP with more hidden layers shows similar results (see Appendix B.1 for details).



For the Ridge regression model, we increase the dataset by a factor of 10 by sampling from the respective augmentation methods and subsequently compute the regression estimators. In contrast, for the MLP, we implement the augmentation methods on a minibatch level. Specifically, we incorporate vanilla augmentation by adding Gaussian noise to each batch, apply C-Mixup after sampling from the beta distribution in each batch, and finally, apply ADA after sampling from the defined gamma values in each batch.



In summary, even in the simplest of cases, in which we should not expect gains from ADA (or C-Mixup), these data augmentation strategies provide gains in performance when the number of training examples is not sufficient to achieve the error floor.


This paper is available on arxiv under CC0 1.0 DEED license.


HackerNoon Services
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Anchoring HackerNoon profile picture
Anchoring@anchoring
Anchoring provides a steady start, grounding decisions and perspectives in clarity and confidence.
Read my storiesAbout @anchoring

TOPICS

purcat-imgdata-science #data-augmentation #anchor-data #anchor-data-augmentation #nonlinear-regression #neural-networks #reinforcement-learning #anchor-regression #regression-models

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Permanent on Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Also published here
Hackernoon
X
Threads
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
Anchor-based Large Language Models
by anchoring
Oct 10, 2024
#anchor-based-llms
Article Thumbnail
A Novel Anchor Data Augmentation Algorithm for Nonlinear Models
by anchoring
Nov 14, 2024
#data-augmentation
Article Thumbnail
A Comprehensive Overview of Data Augmentation Methods
by anchoring
Nov 14, 2024
#data-augmentation
Article Thumbnail
Anchor Regression: The Secret to Stable Predictions Across Shifting Data
by anchoring
Nov 14, 2024
#data-augmentation
Article Thumbnail
Anchor Data Augmentation (ADA): A Domain-Agnostic Method for Enhancing Regression Models
by anchoring
Nov 14, 2024
#data-augmentation
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas