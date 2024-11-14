ReadWrite
Anchor Regression: The Secret to Stable Predictions Across Shifting Data

Anchor Regression: The Secret to Stable Predictions Across Shifting Data

November 14th, 2024
Anchor Regression (AR) balances predictive accuracy and robustness by adjusting a hyperparameter γ, allowing interpolation between partialling out variables and instrumental variable estimators. This improves model stability under distribution shifts while sacrificing some in-distribution generalization.
Authors:

(1) Nora Schneider, Computer Science Department, ETH Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland ([email protected]);

(2) Shirin Goshtasbpour, Computer Science Department, ETH Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland and Swiss Data Science Center, Zurich, Switzerland ([email protected]);

(3) Fernando Perez-Cruz, Computer Science Department, ETH Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland and Swiss Data Science Center, Zurich, Switzerland ([email protected]).

Abstract and 1 Introduction

2 Background

2.1 Data Augmentation

2.2 Anchor Regression

3 Anchor Data Augmentation

3.1 Comparison to C-Mixup and 3.2 Preserving nonlinear data structure

3.3 Algorithm

4 Experiments and 4.1 Linear synthetic data

4.2 Housing nonlinear regression

4.3 In-distribution Generalization

4.4 Out-of-distribution Robustness

5 Conclusion, Broader Impact, and References


A Additional information for Anchor Data Augmentation

B Experiments

2.2 Anchor Regression


To trade-off predictive accuracy on the training distribution with distribution robustness and to enforce stability over statistical parameters, AR [4, 42] proposes to relax the regularization in the optimization problem in (1) to a smaller class of distributions P.



where γ > 0 is a hyperparameter. The first term of the AR objective in Equation 3 is the loss after “partialling out" the anchor variable, which refers to first linearly regressing out A from X and y and subsequently using OLS on the residuals. The second term is the well-known estimation objective used in the Instrumental Variable setting [11]. Therefore, for different values of γ AR interpolates between the partialling out objective (γ = 0) and the IV estimator (γ → ∞) and coincides with OLS for γ = 1. The authors show that the solution of AR optimizes a worst-case risk under shiftinterventions on anchors up to a given strength. This in turn increases the robustness of the predictions to distribution shifts at the cost of reducing the in-distribution generalization.



This paper is available on arxiv under CC0 1.0 DEED license.


