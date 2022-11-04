Euler Introduces New Design to Evaluate On-Chain Median Pricing Oracles

Too Long; Didn't Read

Companies Mentioned Coins Mentioned

Euler is a permissionless DeFi lending protocol that allows users to lend and borrow almost any crypto asset without the need for a trusted third party. Doug Hoyte, Co-founder of Euler, presents the work done to improve upon the Uniswap V3 TWAP (time-weighted average price) oracle design. Euler’s unique protocol design requires a more sophisticated application of price oracle oracles. The biggest difference noted is that the price observations on V3 are stored directly in the contract itself, making it much easier to use.