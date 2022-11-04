Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Euler Introduces New Design to Evaluate On-Chain Median Pricing Oraclesby@oraclesummit
    352 reads

    Euler Introduces New Design to Evaluate On-Chain Median Pricing Oracles

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Euler is a permissionless DeFi lending protocol that allows users to lend and borrow almost any crypto asset without the need for a trusted third party. Doug Hoyte, Co-founder of Euler, presents the work done to improve upon the Uniswap V3 TWAP (time-weighted average price) oracle design. Euler’s unique protocol design requires a more sophisticated application of price oracle oracles. The biggest difference noted is that the price observations on V3 are stored directly in the contract itself, making it much easier to use.

    Companies Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail

    Coins Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Euler Introduces New Design to Evaluate On-Chain Median Pricing Oracles
    programming#oraclesummit#uniswap#euler#oracle
    Blockchain Oracle Summit HackerNoon profile picture

    @oraclesummit

    Blockchain Oracle Summit

    Receive Stories from @oraclesummit

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    SonarSource-DSAI

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Chainproof CEO on Scaling DeFi Insurance Claims with Blockchain Oracles
    Published at Nov 07, 2022 by oraclesummit #oraclesummit
    Article Thumbnail
    Goshen Network Unveils New Partners for 'Top Goshen Gears' Campaign
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by goshennetwork #business
    Article Thumbnail
    Security for Blockchain with KuCoin and Hacken
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by kcc #blockchain
    Article Thumbnail
    Shadow IT Explained: A Comprehensive Guide [with Statistics]
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by uniqkey #cybersecurity
    Article Thumbnail
    Unlocking the Polygon Universe: Kresus Unveils Revolutionary Dapp Marketplace
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by IshanOnTech #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Giants Planet: World’s First Phygital Economy Is Set To Launch Its Flagship Free Mint Collection
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by giantsplanet #gaming
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa