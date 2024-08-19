Ethical Considerations of Hiring Fairly in the Age of AI & Algorithms

Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to infiltrate numerous sectors, and recruitment is no exception. Once a realm dominated by human intuition, the hiring process has become increasingly reliant on algorithms to streamline candidate selection [1]. Underlying this shift is a well-intended desire for efficiency and objectivity, but it naturally creates ethical complexities too.





Candidates, especially in today’s employer market, are finding application processes increasingly frustrating as they are eliminated by algorithms before a human ever reads their CVs. AI's potential to revolutionize recruitment is undeniable, offering faster processing times, data-driven insights, and the ability to analyze vast candidate pools. However, the allure of efficiency must be balanced against the potential for algorithmic bias and unfairness.





This article will explore the implications of AI in recruitment and hiring processes, examining its origins, potential biases, and strategies for ensuring fair hiring practices.

The Rise of AI in Recruitment: A Look Back Over Time

Historically, recruitment was a largely manual process consisting of job boards, newspaper classifieds, and in-person networking [2]. Recruiters had to use intuition and experience to assess candidates, with referrals and word-of-mouth often the most they had to go on. This analog approach was time-consuming and prone to biases inherent in human judgment.





The advent of digital technology ushered in a new era for recruitment. The introduction of applicant tracking systems (ATS) enabled recruiters to manage larger volumes of applications efficiently. While ATS offers a structured approach, it also introduces challenges such as keyword optimization and the potential for excluding qualified candidates based on rigid criteria [3]. These issues are still prevalent today but compounded by newer innovative technologies.





The next wave of technological advancement brought the integration of data analytics into recruitment. HR departments began to leverage data to identify recruitment trends, measure the effectiveness of different sourcing channels, and assess candidate quality [4]. This data-driven approach provides valuable insights but is still limited by the availability and quality of data.





The emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) has thus marked one of the most significant transformations in recruitment. AI-powered tools now handle a greater volume of tasks such as resume screening, candidate matching, and even initial interviews. While AI offers the potential for increased efficiency and objectivity, it also introduces new challenges and ethical considerations. Recruiters’ human judgment and expertise now enter the hiring process from a much more filtered stage, characterizing less human oversight in general from start to finish.

AI in Recruitment: Real-World Impact

AI in the recruiting process was introduced primarily to improve efficiency and objectivity, as aforementioned. Towards efficiency, it can analyze vast numbers of CVs in a fraction of the time it would take a human. It can also carry out multiple other functions within the hiring process that a human wouldn’t necessarily perceive, such as body-language analysis and vocal assessments.





On objectivity, AI’s inability to be influenced by human sentiment attached to word-of-mouth referrals and networking ought to mean it selects only candidates who are the best fit for a job, matching job role criteria with CVs without subconsciously preferring any one demographic over another.





However, research has unveiled instances where candidates with similar qualifications were subject to disparate outcomes when assessed by AI, based on factors unrelated to job performance [5]. For example, a study revealed that tweaking a birthdate on an application could significantly impact a candidate's chances of securing an interview, all other factors held constant.





Another case highlighted how an AI resume screener, trained on existing employee data, disproportionately favored candidates with specific hobbies often subliminally associated with a particular gender – basketball and baseball were favored over softball, which when correlated with real-world trends meant men were favored over women [5]. These examples highlight the potential for AI to perpetuate systemic inequalities despite being thought of as intrinsically more objective.





These biases typically stem so far back as the data used to train the AI and algorithms, which is why they end up prejudiced against certain qualities seen on certain CVs. This is because these tools often learn from historical hiring data, which can be skewed by past discriminatory practices reinforced by previous human hiring patterns. This means the AI may favor candidates who share characteristics with prior successful hires, unintentionally excluding qualified individuals from underrepresented groups, and continuing the existing prejudices.





For example, Amazon’s ‘secret’ AI hiring tool – which was scrapped in 2018 [6] - demonstrated bias towards male candidates because the company, and broader industry, was historically so male-dominated that that is what its AI was trained to look for.

Mitigating Bias in AI Recruitment

Understanding the origins of bias in AI recruitment as we have done is crucial, but equally important is using that insight to address these challenges proactively.





To mitigate bias in AI, a multi-faceted approach is necessary. Firstly, it's imperative to ensure data quality and diversity [7]. Training AI models on representative data that reflect the desired workforce is essential. If only trained on past company data and hiring trends which were subject to the very human prejudices we are trying to eliminate, AIs will carry these forwards. We must instead collect data from a wide range of sources and thoroughly examine it for biases [8].





Secondly, algorithm transparency and explainability are paramount. Understanding how AI systems reach their conclusions enables the identification and correction of biased outcomes [9]. Regular audits and evaluations of AI systems can help uncover and rectify discriminatory patterns.





Finally, human oversight cannot be forgone. AI in hiring processes should not be used to entirely replace human judgement, but rather aid and complement it. While AI can enhance efficiency, human judgment ultimately needs to remain crucial in decision-making. Re-integrating human input more consistently into the recruitment process can help counterbalance potential biases in AI algorithms, and the frustrations that many candidates experience today at the perceived lack of humanity across the process.

Policy and the Future of Fair Hiring

To ensure the ethical use of AI in recruitment going forward, robust policy frameworks will be essential. Regulations should mandate transparency and accountability in AI systems, requiring organizations to disclose data sources, algorithm methodologies, and performance metrics [10]. Additionally, as suggested, independent audits and certifications could verify AI systems' fairness and reliability.





The future of fair hiring requires finding an ethical balance of shared responsibilities between humans and AI. While AI can enhance efficiency and provide data-driven insights, human judgment should not be lost from this process. Recruitment falls under ‘Human Resources’ for a reason after all.





By combining the strengths of both though, organizations can create a hiring process that is fair and also effective at identifying top talent in an economy where candidate pool size is only growing exponentially.

