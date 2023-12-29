Ethereum Scaling 101: A Quick Dive Into Understanding Layer 2 and Sidechains

Too Long; Didn't Read

There is currently a lot of confusion about the definition of what is and what is not a Layer 2 solution. This is because every scalability solution is called Layer 2, which is not always technically correct, as not all solutions fall into this category. If you try to understand this on your own, it is extremely difficult to find accurate and clear answers to these questions. So in this article, we will take a closer look at some of the most popular Ethereum scalability solutions today and find out how they differ from each other. We will also understand exactly what sidechain, layer 2, ZK rollup and optimistic rollup are.