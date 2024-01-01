Leonid Shaydenko
@leonidcryptonstudio
Smart contract developer, expert in Solidity and Web3, educate people about blockchain tech.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @leonidcryptonstudio's 1 stories for and 45 minutes.
programming
software-development
web-development
blockchain
ethereum
cryptocurrency
bitcoin
crypto
startup
hackernoon-top-story
Programming with Shahan, Passionate Software Developer • Author • YouTuber </> Founder of Bookstrap & programmingwithshahan
Emanuele Bolognesi, I love retro games, retro programming and pastry making
TheDailyTechTalk, Programming & dev blog.
Mads Phikamphon, Programming something
Siddhant Dubey, Hello I’m Siddhant Dubey, a high schooler who loves programming, reading, and tech in general! I wri