319 reads

EstateX Scales Luxury Real Estate Tokenization Through Melia Hotels Partnership, Opens U.S. Market

by
byZEX MEDIA@zexprwire

Best Press Release Distribution Services

August 25th, 2025
featured image - EstateX Scales Luxury Real Estate Tokenization Through Melia Hotels Partnership, Opens U.S. Market
    Speed
    Voice
ZEX MEDIA
← Previous

Skyrexio Launches BitMart Integration: Free All‑in‑One Crypto Trading Automation + 600 USDT Welcome

Up Next →

Slotozilla Expands Globally, Entering 15+ Countries With 139 New Bonus Offers in Q2 2025

About Author

ZEX MEDIA HackerNoon profile picture
ZEX MEDIA@zexprwire

Best Press Release Distribution Services

Read my storiesAbout @zexprwire

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

web3#token-launch#tokenization#estatex#real-world-assets#rwa-tokenization#on-chain-property#dna-fund#good-company

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
Threads
Bsky
Mas

Related Stories