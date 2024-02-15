Error Management in Rust: Libraries That Support It and Best Practices

As part of learning the Rust ecosystem, I dedicated the last few days to error management. Here are my findings.
The Rust book describes the basics of error management. The language separates between recoverable errors and unrecoverable ones.
Unrecoverable errors benefit from the
panic!() macro. When Rust panics, it stops the program. Recoverable errors are much more enjoyable.
Rust uses the
Either monad, which stems from Functional Programming. Opposite to exceptions in other languages, FP mandates to return a structure that may contain either the requested value or the error. The language models it as an
enum with generics on each value:
#[derive(Copy, PartialEq, PartialOrd, Eq, Ord, Debug, Hash)]
pub enum Result<T, E> {
Ok(T),
Err(E),
}
Because Rust manages completeness of matches, matching on
Result enforces that you handle both branches:
match fn_that_returns_a_result() {
Ok(value) => do_something_with_value(value)
Err(error) => handle_error(error)
}
If you omit one of the two branches, compilation fails.
The above code is safe if unwieldy.
But Rust offers a full-fledged API around the
Result struct. The API implements the monad paradigm.
Propagating results and errors is one of the main micro-tasks in programming. Here's a naive way to approach it:
#[derive(Debug)]
struct Foo {}
#[derive(Debug)]
struct Bar { foo: Foo }
#[derive(Debug)]
struct MyErr {}
fn main() {
print!("{:?}", a(false));
}
fn a(error: bool) -> Result<Bar, MyErr> {
match b(error) { //1
Ok(foo) => Ok(Bar{ foo }), //2
Err(my_err) => Err(my_err) //3
}
}
fn b(error: bool) -> Result<Foo, MyErr> {
if error {
Err(MyErr {})
} else {
Ok(Foo {})
}
}
Result which contains a
Bar or a
MyErr
Foo value, wrap it again, and return it
The above code is a bit verbose, and because this construct is quite widespread, Rust offers the
? operator:
When applied to values of the
Result<T, E>type, it propagates errors. If the value is
Err(e), then it will return
Err(From::from(e))from the enclosing function or closure. If applied to
Ok(x), then it will unwrap the value to evaluate to
x.
We can apply it to the above
a function:
fn a(error: bool) -> Result<Bar, MyErr> {
let foo = b(error)?;
Ok(Bar{ foo })
}
Error trait
Note that
Result<T, E> enforces no bounds on the right type, the "error" type. However, Rust provides an
Error trait.
Two widespread libraries help us manage our errors more easily. Let's detail them in turn.
In the above section, I described how a
struct could implement the
Error trait. However, doing so requires quite a load of boilerplate code. The
thiserror crate provides macros to write the code for us. Here's the documentation sample:
#[derive(Error, Debug)] //1
pub enum DataStoreError {
#[error("data store disconnected")] //2
Disconnect(#[from] io::Error),
#[error("the data for key `{0}` is not available")] //3
Redaction(String),
#[error("invalid header (expected {expected:?}, found {found:?})")] //4
InvalidHeader {
expected: String,
found: String,
}
}
Error macro
thiserror helps you generate your errors.
The
anyhow crate offers several features:
anyhow::Result<T> struct. I will focus on this one
anyhow::Result<T>
thiserror
Result propagation has one major issue: functions signature across unrelated error types. The above snippet used a single enum, but in real-world projects, errors may come from different crates.
Here's an illustration:
#[derive(thiserror::Error, Debug)]
pub struct ErrorX {} //1
#[derive(thiserror::Error, Debug)]
pub struct ErrorY {} //1
fn a(flag: i8) -> Result<Foo, Box<dyn std::error::Error>> { //2
match flag {
1 => Err(ErrorX{}.into()), //3
2 => Err(ErrorY{}.into()), //3
_ => Ok(Foo{})
}
}
struct with
thiserror
Box<dyn Error> construct. For a discussion on when to use
Box compared to other constructs, please read this StackOverflow question.
Box, we rely on the
into() method
With
anyhow, we can simplify the above code:
fn a(flag: i8) -> anyhow::Result<Foo> {
match flag {
1 => Err(ErrorX{}.into()),
2 => Err(ErrorY{}.into()),
_ => Ok(Foo{})
}
With the
Context trait, we can improve the user experience with additional details.
The
with_context() method is evaluated lazily, while the
context() is evaluated eagerly.
Here's how you can use the latter:
fn a(flag: i8) -> anyhow::Result<Bar> {
let foo = b(flag).context(format!("Oopsie! {}", flag))?; //1
Ok(Bar{ foo })
}
fn b(flag: i8) -> anyhow::Result<Foo> {
match flag {
1 => Err(ErrorX{}.into()),
2 => Err(ErrorY{}.into()),
_ => Ok(Foo{})
}
}
Oopsie! error message with the
flag value
Rust implements error handling via the Either monad of FP and the
Result enum. Managing such code in bare Rust requires boilerplate code. The
thiserror crate can easily implement the
Error trait for your structs while
anyhow simplifies function and method signatures.
To go further:
Originally published at A Java Geek on February 11th, 2024