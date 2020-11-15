Enterprise Blockchain Technologies — A University-level Open-Source Course

@ rafaelbelchior Rafael Belchior PhD researcher (Blockchain); https://rafaelapb.github.io/

Enterprise Blockchain Technologies is a flexible, extensible, open-source university course, part of Hyperledger Labs🎓

This course aims at providing a reliable basis for university students to get started in enterprise blockchain.

This course contains the practical part of a university course on enterprise blockchain technologies.

The first module:

The second module:

At the end of this course, I will:

✅ Understand theory on blockchain: what is it

✅ Get to know Hyperledeger Fabric’s components in detail, such as architecture and transactional model, chaincode network, and how to develop an enterprise full-stack blockchain decentralized application

✅ Understand advanced concepts on the area of consensus, using Hyperledger Umbra

Course Organization

The course is currently divided into two modules:

* Module I introduces enterprise blockchain (labs 1–4)

* Module II focuses on Hyperledger Fabric (labs 5–8).

For universities using trimesters, a course on enterprise technologies uses 1 module.

For universities using semesters, a course on enterprise technologies uses 2 modules.

This course is flexible because you can pick the laboratories you wish to complete across modules.

Currently, this course supports Hyperledger Fabric and Hyperledger Umbra but can be easily extended by adding modules.

Get the course at: https://github.com/hyperledger-labs/university-course

A 0.2-preview release is available at: https://github.com/hyperledger-labs/university-course/releases/tag/v0.2-preview

This release contains the PDFs on the laboratory guides and respective solutions. The support code aids the compression of the topics discussed.

A huge thanks to the contributors of the course 🙏

* JRafaelSoares

* CatarinaPedreira

* Maramih

* Dhuseby

* Raphaelvrosa

* banoris

