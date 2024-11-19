Ensuring Reproducibility in AI Research: Code and Pre-trained Weights Open-Sourced

Authors: (1) Yuwei Guo, The Chinese University of Hong Kong; (2) Ceyuan Yang, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory with Corresponding Author; (3) Anyi Rao, Stanford University; (4) Zhengyang Liang, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory; (5) Yaohui Wang, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory; (6) Yu Qiao, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory; (7) Maneesh Agrawala, Stanford University; (8) Dahua Lin, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory; (9) Bo Dai, The Chinese University of Hong Kong and The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Abstract and 1 Introduction

2 Work Related

3 Preliminary

AnimateDiff

4.1 Alleviate Negative Effects from Training Data with Domain Adapter

4.2 Learn Motion Priors with Motion Module

4.3 Adapt to New Motion Patterns with MotionLora

4.4 AnimateDiff in Practice

5 Experiments and 5.1 Qualitative Results

5.2 Qualitative Comparison

5.3 Ablative Study

5.4 Controllable Generation

6 Conclusion

7 Ethics Statement

8 Reproducibility Statement, Acknowledgement and References

8 REPRODUCIBILITY STATEMENT

We provide comprehensive implementation details for the training and inference of our method in supplementary materials, aiming to enhance the reproducibility of our approach. We also make both the code and pre-trained weights open-sourced to facilitate further investigation and exploration.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

This project is funded in part by Shanghai AI Laboratory (P23KS00020, 2022ZD0160201), CUHK Interdisciplinary AI Research Institute, and the Centre for Perceptual and Interactive Intelligence (CPIl) Ltd under the Innovation and Technology Commission (ITC)’s InnoHK.

REFERENCES

Max Bain, Arsha Nagrani, Gul Varol, and Andrew Zisserman. Frozen in time: A joint video and ¨ image encoder for end-to-end retrieval. In Proceedings of the IEEE/CVF International Conference on Computer Vision, pp. 1728–1738, 2021.





Yogesh Balaji, Seungjun Nah, Xun Huang, Arash Vahdat, Jiaming Song, Karsten Kreis, Miika Aittala, Timo Aila, Samuli Laine, Bryan Catanzaro, et al. ediffi: Text-to-image diffusion models with an ensemble of expert denoisers. arXiv preprint arXiv:2211.01324, 2022.





Andreas Blattmann, Robin Rombach, Huan Ling, Tim Dockhorn, Seung Wook Kim, Sanja Fidler, and Karsten Kreis. Align your latents: High-resolution video synthesis with latent diffusion models. In Proceedings of the IEEE/CVF Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition, pp. 22563–22575, 2023.





Duygu Ceylan, Chun-Hao Paul Huang, and Niloy J Mitra. Pix2video: Video editing using image diffusion. arXiv preprint arXiv:2303.12688, 2023.





Civitai. Civitai. https://civitai.com/, 2022.





Prafulla Dhariwal and Alexander Nichol. Diffusion models beat gans on image synthesis. Advances in Neural Information Processing Systems, 34:8780–8794, 2021.





Ming Ding, Zhuoyi Yang, Wenyi Hong, Wendi Zheng, Chang Zhou, Da Yin, Junyang Lin, Xu Zou, Zhou Shao, Hongxia Yang, et al. Cogview: Mastering text-to-image generation via transformers. Advances in Neural Information Processing Systems, 34:19822–19835, 2021.





Ziyi Dong, Pengxu Wei, and Liang Lin. Dreamartist: Towards controllable one-shot text-to-image generation via contrastive prompt-tuning. arXiv preprint arXiv:2211.11337, 2022.





Patrick Esser, Johnathan Chiu, Parmida Atighehchian, Jonathan Granskog, and Anastasis Germanidis. Structure and content-guided video synthesis with diffusion models. arXiv preprint arXiv:2302.03011, 2023.





Robert M French. Catastrophic forgetting in connectionist networks. Trends in cognitive sciences, 3(4):128–135, 1999.





Rinon Gal, Yuval Alaluf, Yuval Atzmon, Or Patashnik, Amit H Bermano, Gal Chechik, and Daniel Cohen-Or. An image is worth one word: Personalizing text-to-image generation using textual inversion. arXiv preprint arXiv:2208.01618, 2022.





Rinon Gal, Moab Arar, Yuval Atzmon, Amit H Bermano, Gal Chechik, and Daniel CohenOr. Designing an encoder for fast personalization of text-to-image models. arXiv preprint arXiv:2302.12228, 2023.





Gen-2. Gen-2: The next step forward for generative ai. https://research.runwayml. com/gen2/, 2023.





Shuyang Gu, Dong Chen, Jianmin Bao, Fang Wen, Bo Zhang, Dongdong Chen, Lu Yuan, and Baining Guo. Vector quantized diffusion model for text-to-image synthesis. In Proceedings of the IEEE/CVF Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition, pp. 10696–10706, 2022.





Kaiming He, Xiangyu Zhang, Shaoqing Ren, and Jian Sun. Deep residual learning for image recognition. In Proceedings of the IEEE conference on computer vision and pattern recognition, pp. 770–778, 2016.





Jonathan Ho, Ajay Jain, and Pieter Abbeel. Denoising diffusion probabilistic models. Advances in Neural Information Processing Systems, 33:6840–6851, 2020.





Jonathan Ho, William Chan, Chitwan Saharia, Jay Whang, Ruiqi Gao, Alexey Gritsenko, Diederik P Kingma, Ben Poole, Mohammad Norouzi, David J Fleet, et al. Imagen video: High definition video generation with diffusion models. arXiv preprint arXiv:2210.02303, 2022a.





Jonathan Ho, Tim Salimans, Alexey Gritsenko, William Chan, Mohammad Norouzi, and David J Fleet. Video diffusion models. arXiv preprint arXiv:2204.03458, 2022b.





Wenyi Hong, Ming Ding, Wendi Zheng, Xinghan Liu, and Jie Tang. Cogvideo: Large-scale pretraining for text-to-video generation via transformers. arXiv preprint arXiv:2205.15868, 2022.





Edward J Hu, Yelong Shen, Phillip Wallis, Zeyuan Allen-Zhu, Yuanzhi Li, Shean Wang, Lu Wang, and Weizhu Chen. Lora: Low-rank adaptation of large language models. arXiv preprint arXiv:2106.09685, 2021.





Hugging Face. Huggingface. https://huggingface.co/, 2022.





Xuhui Jia, Yang Zhao, Kelvin CK Chan, Yandong Li, Han Zhang, Boqing Gong, Tingbo Hou, Huisheng Wang, and Yu-Chuan Su. Taming encoder for zero fine-tuning image customization with text-to-image diffusion models. arXiv preprint arXiv:2304.02642, 2023.





Levon Khachatryan, Andranik Movsisyan, Vahram Tadevosyan, Roberto Henschel, Zhangyang Wang, Shant Navasardyan, and Humphrey Shi. Text2video-zero: Text-to-image diffusion models are zero-shot video generators. IEEE International Conference on Computer Vision (ICCV), 2023.





James Kirkpatrick, Razvan Pascanu, Neil Rabinowitz, Joel Veness, Guillaume Desjardins, Andrei A Rusu, Kieran Milan, John Quan, Tiago Ramalho, Agnieszka Grabska-Barwinska, et al. Overcoming catastrophic forgetting in neural networks. Proceedings of the national academy of sciences, 114(13):3521–3526, 2017.





Nupur Kumari, Bingliang Zhang, Richard Zhang, Eli Shechtman, and Jun-Yan Zhu. Multi-concept customization of text-to-image diffusion. In Proceedings of the IEEE/CVF Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition, pp. 1931–1941, 2023.





Wei Li, Xue Xu, Xinyan Xiao, Jiachen Liu, Hu Yang, Guohao Li, Zhanpeng Wang, Zhifan Feng, Qiaoqiao She, Yajuan Lyu, et al. Upainting: Unified text-to-image diffusion generation with cross-modal guidance. arXiv preprint arXiv:2210.16031, 2022.





Haoming Lu, Hazarapet Tunanyan, Kai Wang, Shant Navasardyan, Zhangyang Wang, and Humphrey Shi. Specialist diffusion: Plug-and-play sample-efficient fine-tuning of text-to-image diffusion models to learn any unseen style. In Proceedings of the IEEE/CVF Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition, pp. 14267–14276, 2023.





Zhengxiong Luo, Dayou Chen, Yingya Zhang, Yan Huang, Liang Wang, Yujun Shen, Deli Zhao, Jingren Zhou, and Tieniu Tan. Videofusion: Decomposed diffusion models for high-quality video generation. In Proceedings of the IEEE/CVF Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition, pp. 10209–10218, 2023.





Aniruddha Mahapatra, Aliaksandr Siarohin, Hsin-Ying Lee, Sergey Tulyakov, and Jun-Yan Zhu. Text-guided synthesis of eulerian cinemagraphs, 2023.





Ron Mokady, Amir Hertz, Kfir Aberman, Yael Pritch, and Daniel Cohen-Or. Null-text inversion for editing real images using guided diffusion models. In Proceedings of the IEEE/CVF Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition, pp. 6038–6047, 2023.





Chong Mou, Xintao Wang, Liangbin Xie, Jian Zhang, Zhongang Qi, Ying Shan, and Xiaohu Qie. T2i-adapter: Learning adapters to dig out more controllable ability for text-to-image diffusion models. arXiv preprint arXiv:2302.08453, 2023.





Alex Nichol, Prafulla Dhariwal, Aditya Ramesh, Pranav Shyam, Pamela Mishkin, Bob McGrew, Ilya Sutskever, and Mark Chen. Glide: Towards photorealistic image generation and editing with text-guided diffusion models. arXiv preprint arXiv:2112.10741, 2021.





Pika Labs. Pika labs. https://www.pika.art/, 2023.





Dustin Podell, Zion English, Kyle Lacey, Andreas Blattmann, Tim Dockhorn, Jonas Muller, Joe ¨ Penna, and Robin Rombach. Sdxl: improving latent diffusion models for high-resolution image synthesis. arXiv preprint arXiv:2307.01952, 2023.





Alec Radford, Jong Wook Kim, Chris Hallacy, Aditya Ramesh, Gabriel Goh, Sandhini Agarwal, Girish Sastry, Amanda Askell, Pamela Mishkin, Jack Clark, et al. Learning transferable visual models from natural language supervision. In International conference on machine learning, pp. 8748–8763. PMLR, 2021.





Colin Raffel, Noam Shazeer, Adam Roberts, Katherine Lee, Sharan Narang, Michael Matena, Yanqi Zhou, Wei Li, and Peter J Liu. Exploring the limits of transfer learning with a unified text-to-text transformer. The Journal of Machine Learning Research, 21(1):5485–5551, 2020.





Aditya Ramesh, Mikhail Pavlov, Gabriel Goh, Scott Gray, Chelsea Voss, Alec Radford, Mark Chen, and Ilya Sutskever. Zero-shot text-to-image generation. In International Conference on Machine Learning, pp. 8821–8831. PMLR, 2021.





Aditya Ramesh, Prafulla Dhariwal, Alex Nichol, Casey Chu, and Mark Chen. Hierarchical textconditional image generation with clip latents. arXiv preprint arXiv:2204.06125, 2022.





Robin Rombach, Andreas Blattmann, Dominik Lorenz, Patrick Esser, and Bjorn Ommer. High- ¨ resolution image synthesis with latent diffusion models. In Proceedings of the IEEE/CVF Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition, pp. 10684–10695, 2022.





Olaf Ronneberger, Philipp Fischer, and Thomas Brox. U-net: Convolutional networks for biomedical image segmentation, 2015.





Ludan Ruan, Yiyang Ma, Huan Yang, Huiguo He, Bei Liu, Jianlong Fu, Nicholas Jing Yuan, Qin Jin, and Baining Guo. Mm-diffusion: Learning multi-modal diffusion models for joint audio and video generation. In Proceedings of the IEEE/CVF Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition, pp. 10219–10228, 2023.





Nataniel Ruiz, Yuanzhen Li, Varun Jampani, Yael Pritch, Michael Rubinstein, and Kfir Aberman. Dreambooth: Fine tuning text-to-image diffusion models for subject-driven generation. In Proceedings of the IEEE/CVF Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition, pp. 22500– 22510, 2023.





Chitwan Saharia, William Chan, Saurabh Saxena, Lala Li, Jay Whang, Emily L Denton, Kamyar Ghasemipour, Raphael Gontijo Lopes, Burcu Karagol Ayan, Tim Salimans, et al. Photorealistic text-to-image diffusion models with deep language understanding. Advances in Neural Information Processing Systems, 35:36479–36494, 2022.





Christoph Schuhmann, Romain Beaumont, Richard Vencu, Cade Gordon, Ross Wightman, Mehdi Cherti, Theo Coombes, Aarush Katta, Clayton Mullis, Mitchell Wortsman, et al. Laion-5b: An open large-scale dataset for training next generation image-text models. arXiv preprint arXiv:2210.08402, 2022.





Jing Shi, Wei Xiong, Zhe Lin, and Hyun Joon Jung. Instantbooth: Personalized text-to-image generation without test-time finetuning. arXiv preprint arXiv:2304.03411, 2023.





Uriel Singer, Adam Polyak, Thomas Hayes, Xi Yin, Jie An, Songyang Zhang, Qiyuan Hu, Harry Yang, Oron Ashual, Oran Gafni, et al. Make-a-video: Text-to-video generation without text-video data. arXiv preprint arXiv:2209.14792, 2022.





Jiaming Song, Chenlin Meng, and Stefano Ermon. Denoising diffusion implicit models. arXiv preprint arXiv:2010.02502, 2020.





Ashish Vaswani, Noam Shazeer, Niki Parmar, Jakob Uszkoreit, Llion Jones, Aidan N Gomez, Łukasz Kaiser, and Illia Polosukhin. Attention is all you need. Advances in neural information processing systems, 30, 2017.





Wen Wang, Kangyang Xie, Zide Liu, Hao Chen, Yue Cao, Xinlong Wang, and Chunhua Shen. Zeroshot video editing using off-the-shelf image diffusion models. arXiv preprint arXiv:2303.17599, 2023a.





Yaohui Wang, Xinyuan Chen, Xin Ma, Shangchen Zhou, Ziqi Huang, Yi Wang, Ceyuan Yang, Yinan He, Jiashuo Yu, Peiqing Yang, Yuwei Guo, Tianxing Wu, Chenyang Si, Yuming Jiang, Cunjian Chen, Chen Change Loy, Bo Dai, Dahua Lin, Yu Qiao, and Ziwei Liu. Lavie: High-quality video generation with cascaded latent diffusion models, 2023b.





Jay Zhangjie Wu, Yixiao Ge, Xintao Wang, Weixian Lei, Yuchao Gu, Wynne Hsu, Ying Shan, Xiaohu Qie, and Mike Zheng Shou. Tune-a-video: One-shot tuning of image diffusion models for text-to-video generation. IEEE International Conference on Computer Vision (ICCV), 2023.





Shengming Yin, Chenfei Wu, Jian Liang, Jie Shi, Houqiang Li, Gong Ming, and Nan Duan. Dragnuwa: Fine-grained control in video generation by integrating text, image, and trajectory. arXiv preprint arXiv:2308.08089, 2023a.





Shengming Yin, Chenfei Wu, Huan Yang, Jianfeng Wang, Xiaodong Wang, Minheng Ni, Zhengyuan Yang, Linjie Li, Shuguang Liu, Fan Yang, et al. Nuwa-xl: Diffusion over diffusion for extremely long video generation. arXiv preprint arXiv:2303.12346, 2023b.





Lvmin Zhang, Anyi Rao, and Maneesh Agrawala. Adding conditional control to text-to-image diffusion models. IEEE International Conference on Computer Vision (ICCV), 2023.





Daquan Zhou, Weimin Wang, Hanshu Yan, Weiwei Lv, Yizhe Zhu, and Jiashi Feng. Magicvideo: Efficient video generation with latent diffusion models. arXiv preprint arXiv:2211.11018, 2022a.





Yufan Zhou, Ruiyi Zhang, Changyou Chen, Chunyuan Li, Chris Tensmeyer, Tong Yu, Jiuxiang Gu, Jinhui Xu, and Tong Sun. Towards language-free training for text-to-image generation. In Proceedings of the IEEE/CVF Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition, pp. 17907– 17917, 2022b.





This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.



