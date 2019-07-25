Enhancing Your Git Commit Messages

LIVE: Managing remote company in #WFH era
feature/ABC-1234-Feature-testing
Git hooks are scripts that Git executes before or after events such as: commit, push, and receive. Git hooks are a built-in feature - no need to download anything. Git hooks are run locally.
folder. Name it
.git/hooks
prepare-commit-msg
#!/bin/bash
# List the branches that don't apply bellow
if [ -z "$BRANCHES_TO_IGNORE" ]; then
BRANCHES_TO_IGNORE=(master develop staging test)
fi
# Pick the current branch name and check if it is excluded
BRANCH_NAME=$(git symbolic-ref --short HEAD)
BRANCH_IGNORED=$(printf "%s\n" "${BRANCHES_TO_IGNORE[@]}" | grep -c "^$BRANCH_NAME$")
# Remove the unnecessary parts
TRIMMED=$(echo $BRANCH_NAME | sed -E -e 's:^(\w+)\/([^-]*-[^-]*)-.*:\2:' -e 'y/abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz/ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ/')
# If it isn't excluded, prepend the part that interests us to the given commit message
if [ -n "$BRANCH_NAME" ] && ! [[ $BRANCH_IGNORED -eq 1 ]]; then
sed -i.bak -e "1s/^/$TRIMMED - /" $1
fi
chmod +x prepare-commit-msg
commit 976f4354779a824e5edfd851857b26c9bcfd3e14 (feature/ABC-1234-Feature-testing)
Author: Rafael <email@example.com>
Date: Tue Jul 23 17:35:25 2019 +0100
ABC-1234 - This is a testing message
git config --global init.templatedir '~/projects/git-hooks-templates'
, this is where we're going to place our git hooks.
hooks
directory. The command to execute after is:
~/projects/git-hooks-templates
chmod a+x ~/projects/git-hooks-templates/hooks/prepare-commit-msg