Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Enhancing Dockerized Application Deployment: File Passing Strategies with Helm Chartsby@krishnaduttpanchagnula
    286 reads

    Enhancing Dockerized Application Deployment: File Passing Strategies with Helm Charts

    by Krishna dutt panchagnulaMarch 1st, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    This blog explores how to create a standardized image, inject necessary variables in the form of a file, and deploy it on a Kubernetes cluster. For this we will create a python app, dockerize it, build it and push it to a repository. Once pushed we will be creating standard k8 manifests and Helm charts.
    featured image - Enhancing Dockerized Application Deployment: File Passing Strategies with Helm Charts
    Krishna dutt panchagnula HackerNoon profile picture



    Often, when we build enterprise software solutions meant for independent deployment across different customer environments, we leverage a central image repository. This repository is exposed to the enterprise, who then installs it in their environment. These applications may require variables or files specific to the client's environment, which need to be injected into the image for it to run. As it's impractical to have a separate image for each customer, we use a single image that is customized and injected with required files or variables during deployment.


    This blog explores how to create a standardized image, inject necessary variables in the form of a file, and deploy it on a Kubernetes cluster. For this we will create a python app, dockerize it, build it and push it to a repository. Once pushed we will be creating standard k8 manifests and Helm charts where we will be injecting our file/variables into it.

    Application and Image Creation

    Let's create a simple Python program which retrieves the variables "DB_HOST" and "DB_PASSWORD", then uses them to print both of these variables to the console.

    import os
from dotenv import load_dotenv

# Load environment variables from .env file
load_dotenv()

db_host = os.getenv("DB_HOST")
db_password = os.getenv("DB_PASSWORD")

print(db_host)
print(db_password)


    Next, we'll create a Docker image that packages our application using python:3.9-slim and adds all the required packages to the image. The entry point for the image is the above Python file named main.py. Once completed, we'll push our image to an image repository such as ECR or Docker Hub.


    # Use an official Python runtime as the base image
FROM python:3.9-slim

# Set the working directory in the container
WORKDIR /app

# Copy the current directory contents into the container at /app
COPY . /app

# Install any needed dependencies
RUN pip install --no-cache-dir python-dotenv

# Run the Python script when the container launches
CMD ["python", "main.py"]


    Creating Deployment Files

    Once we have the image ready in our preferred image repository, we need to deploy these images on a server. Nowadays, most deployments have moved to Kubernetes, so we'll use it as our deployment platform. Deployment in Kubernetes can be achieved by creating Kubernetes manifests directly or creating HELM charts (or Kustomize), which act like package managers to deploy applications. Let's explore both options:


    Creating standard manifest files

    Below, we're creating a deployment of one replica, a service of type NodePort to expose the application, and a secret object that takes the content of our .env file and injects it into the pod when we deploy the application.

    apiVersion: apps/v1
kind: Deployment
metadata:
  name: python-app
spec:
  replicas: 1
  selector:
    matchLabels:
      app: python-app
  template:
    metadata:
      labels:
        app: python-app
    spec:
      containers:
      - name: your-container-name
        image: your-image-name:your-image-tag
        ports:
        - containerPort: 80
        volumeMounts:
        - name: env-volume
          mountPath: /app/.env
          subPath: .env
      volumes:
      - name: env-volume
        secret:
          secretName: python-app-env-secret
---

apiVersion: v1
kind: Service
metadata:
  name: python-app-service
spec:
  selector:
    app: python-app
  ports:
    - protocol: TCP
      port: 80
      targetPort: 80
      nodePort: 30001
  type: NodePort

---

apiVersion: v1
kind: Secret
metadata:
  name: python-app-env-secret
type: Opaque
data:
  .env: |
    DB_HOST=test
    DB_PASSWORD=password

    Creating HELM chart

    To create a helm chart, simply run helm create <app-name>. For our project here, we'll run helm create python-app. This should create a Python-app folder, which contains the standard HELM template that can be modified according to our requirements. The generated folder should have the following folder/file structure:


    my-chart/
├── charts/
├── templates/
│   ├── deployment.yaml
│   ├── hpa.yaml
│   ├── ingress.yaml
│   ├── NOTES.txt
│   ├── service.yaml
│   └── serviceaccount.yaml
│   ├── hpa.yaml
│   ├── _helpers.tpl
├── values.yaml
└── Chart.yaml

    We need to create a configmap.yaml file in the templates folder and add the following content to it:

    # templates/configmap.yaml
apiVersion: v1
kind: ConfigMap
metadata:
  name: {{ .Release.Name }}-configmap
data:
  .env: |
    DB_HOST={{ .Values.env.DB_HOST }}
    DB_PASSWORD={{ .Values.env.DB_PASSWORD }}


    The deployments.yaml should look something like this:

    # templates/deployment.yaml
apiVersion: apps/v1
kind: Deployment
metadata:
  name: {{ include "python-app.name" . }}
  labels:
    app: {{ include "python-app.name" . }}
spec:
  replicas: {{ .Values.replicaCount }}
  selector:
    matchLabels:
      app: {{ include "python-app.name" . }}
  template:
    metadata:
      labels:
        app: {{ include "python-app.name" . }}
    spec:
      containers:
      - name: {{ .Chart.Name }}
        image: "{{ .Values.image.repository }}:{{ .Values.image.tag }}"
        ports:
        - containerPort: 80
        volumeMounts:
        - name: cm-volume
          mountPath: /app/.env
          subPath: .env
      volumes:
      - name: cm-volume
        configMap:
          name: {{ include "python-app.name" . }}


    The service.yaml:

    # templates/service.yaml
apiVersion: v1
kind: Service
metadata:
  name: {{ include "python-app.name" . }}
spec:
  selector:
    app: {{ include "python-app.name" . }}
  ports:
    - protocol: TCP
      port: 80
      targetPort: 80
      nodePort: 30001
  type: NodePort


    The _helpers.tpl should have the following content:

    # templates/_helpers.tpl.yaml
{{- define "python-app.fullname" -}}
{{- printf "%s-%s" .Release.Name .Chart.Name }}
{{- end }}{{- define "python-app.name" -}}
{{- printf "%s" .Chart.Name }}
{{- end }}


    In values.yaml, pass your secrets and image repository and tag:

    # values.yaml
image:
  repository: krishnadutt/my-python-app
  tag: latest
replicaCount: 1
env:
  DB_HOST: test
  DB_PASSWORD: your_database_password

    For this project, delete the rest of the files in the templates folder. Once done, apply all the manifest files or simply add the helm repository and install it in your k8s.


    Once deployed, if we execute into the image in Kubernetes, we should see the file and if we search the logs, we should find that .env values are used and those values are printed out by the program.



    Like my content? Feel free to reach out to my LinkedIn for interesting content and productive discussions.


    Stellar
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Krishna dutt panchagnula HackerNoon profile picture
    Krishna dutt panchagnula@krishnaduttpanchagnula
    Cloud DevOps engineer, who builds secure and scalable solutions.Explorer of Cultures. History buff. Coffee Connoisseur
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgprogramming #kubernetes #deployment #helm #helm-chart #docker #cloud-native #software-development #software-engineering

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Helm Sub-Charts Demystified: A Guide to Efficient Deployments
    by krishnaduttpanchagnula
    Dec 07, 2023
    #kubernetes
    Article Thumbnail
    10 Strategic Technology Trends Businesses Should Plan for in 2021
    by inovar-consulting
    Dec 20, 2020
    #technology-trends
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: Craig Wright is Satoshi Nakamoto (12/17/2023)
    by noonification
    Dec 17, 2023
    #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    300 Scholarships Up For Grabs at The School of Cloud Computing Courtesy Udacity and SUSE
    by udacity
    Apr 08, 2021
    #cloud-native
    Article Thumbnail
    4 Best Cloud Deployment models
    by kavishkafernando
    Oct 19, 2021
    #cloud
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas