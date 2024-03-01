Enhancing Dockerized Application Deployment: File Passing Strategies with Helm Charts

Often, when we build enterprise software solutions meant for independent deployment across different customer environments, we leverage a central image repository. This repository is exposed to the enterprise, who then installs it in their environment. These applications may require variables or files specific to the client's environment, which need to be injected into the image for it to run. As it's impractical to have a separate image for each customer, we use a single image that is customized and injected with required files or variables during deployment.
This blog explores how to create a standardized image, inject necessary variables in the form of a file, and deploy it on a Kubernetes cluster. For this we will create a python app, dockerize it, build it and push it to a repository. Once pushed we will be creating standard k8 manifests and Helm charts where we will be injecting our file/variables into it.
Let's create a simple Python program which retrieves the variables "DB_HOST" and "DB_PASSWORD", then uses them to print both of these variables to the console.
import os
from dotenv import load_dotenv
# Load environment variables from .env file
load_dotenv()
db_host = os.getenv("DB_HOST")
db_password = os.getenv("DB_PASSWORD")
print(db_host)
print(db_password)
Next, we'll create a Docker image that packages our application using python:3.9-slim and adds all the required packages to the image. The entry point for the image is the above Python file named main.py. Once completed, we'll push our image to an image repository such as ECR or Docker Hub.
# Use an official Python runtime as the base image
FROM python:3.9-slim
# Set the working directory in the container
WORKDIR /app
# Copy the current directory contents into the container at /app
COPY . /app
# Install any needed dependencies
RUN pip install --no-cache-dir python-dotenv
# Run the Python script when the container launches
CMD ["python", "main.py"]
Once we have the image ready in our preferred image repository, we need to deploy these images on a server. Nowadays, most deployments have moved to Kubernetes, so we'll use it as our deployment platform. Deployment in Kubernetes can be achieved by creating Kubernetes manifests directly or creating HELM charts (or Kustomize), which act like package managers to deploy applications. Let's explore both options:
Below, we're creating a deployment of one replica, a service of type NodePort to expose the application, and a secret object that takes the content of our .env file and injects it into the pod when we deploy the application.
apiVersion: apps/v1
kind: Deployment
metadata:
name: python-app
spec:
replicas: 1
selector:
matchLabels:
app: python-app
template:
metadata:
labels:
app: python-app
spec:
containers:
- name: your-container-name
image: your-image-name:your-image-tag
ports:
- containerPort: 80
volumeMounts:
- name: env-volume
mountPath: /app/.env
subPath: .env
volumes:
- name: env-volume
secret:
secretName: python-app-env-secret
---
apiVersion: v1
kind: Service
metadata:
name: python-app-service
spec:
selector:
app: python-app
ports:
- protocol: TCP
port: 80
targetPort: 80
nodePort: 30001
type: NodePort
---
apiVersion: v1
kind: Secret
metadata:
name: python-app-env-secret
type: Opaque
data:
.env: |
DB_HOST=test
DB_PASSWORD=password
To create a helm chart, simply run
helm create <app-name>. For our project here, we'll run
helm create python-app. This should create a Python-app folder, which contains the standard HELM template that can be modified according to our requirements. The generated folder should have the following folder/file structure:
my-chart/
├── charts/
├── templates/
│ ├── deployment.yaml
│ ├── hpa.yaml
│ ├── ingress.yaml
│ ├── NOTES.txt
│ ├── service.yaml
│ └── serviceaccount.yaml
│ ├── hpa.yaml
│ ├── _helpers.tpl
├── values.yaml
└── Chart.yaml
We need to create a configmap.yaml file in the templates folder and add the following content to it:
# templates/configmap.yaml
apiVersion: v1
kind: ConfigMap
metadata:
name: {{ .Release.Name }}-configmap
data:
.env: |
DB_HOST={{ .Values.env.DB_HOST }}
DB_PASSWORD={{ .Values.env.DB_PASSWORD }}
The deployments.yaml should look something like this:
# templates/deployment.yaml
apiVersion: apps/v1
kind: Deployment
metadata:
name: {{ include "python-app.name" . }}
labels:
app: {{ include "python-app.name" . }}
spec:
replicas: {{ .Values.replicaCount }}
selector:
matchLabels:
app: {{ include "python-app.name" . }}
template:
metadata:
labels:
app: {{ include "python-app.name" . }}
spec:
containers:
- name: {{ .Chart.Name }}
image: "{{ .Values.image.repository }}:{{ .Values.image.tag }}"
ports:
- containerPort: 80
volumeMounts:
- name: cm-volume
mountPath: /app/.env
subPath: .env
volumes:
- name: cm-volume
configMap:
name: {{ include "python-app.name" . }}
The service.yaml:
# templates/service.yaml
apiVersion: v1
kind: Service
metadata:
name: {{ include "python-app.name" . }}
spec:
selector:
app: {{ include "python-app.name" . }}
ports:
- protocol: TCP
port: 80
targetPort: 80
nodePort: 30001
type: NodePort
The _helpers.tpl should have the following content:
# templates/_helpers.tpl.yaml
{{- define "python-app.fullname" -}}
{{- printf "%s-%s" .Release.Name .Chart.Name }}
{{- end }}{{- define "python-app.name" -}}
{{- printf "%s" .Chart.Name }}
{{- end }}
In values.yaml, pass your secrets and image repository and tag:
# values.yaml
image:
repository: krishnadutt/my-python-app
tag: latest
replicaCount: 1
env:
DB_HOST: test
DB_PASSWORD: your_database_password
For this project, delete the rest of the files in the templates folder. Once done, apply all the manifest files or simply add the helm repository and install it in your k8s.
Once deployed, if we execute into the image in Kubernetes, we should see the file and if we search the logs, we should find that .env values are used and those values are printed out by the program.
