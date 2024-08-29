Search icon
    Enhancing Data Quality in Federated Fine-Tuning of Foundation Models: Heterogeneity Settings

    Enhancing Data Quality in Federated Fine-Tuning of Foundation Models: Heterogeneity Settings

    by Computational Technology for All
August 29th, 2024
    Too Long; Didn't Read

    In this study, researchers propose a data quality control pipeline for federated fine-tuning of foundation models.
    Authors:

    (1) Wanru Zhao, University of Cambridge, Shanghai AI Laboratory with Equal contribution;

    (2) Yaxin Du, Shanghai Jiao Tong University with Equal contribution;

    (3) Nicholas D. Lane, University of Cambridge and Flower Labs;

    (4) Siheng Chen, Shanghai AI Laboratory and Shanghai Jiao Tong University;

    (5) Yanfeng Wang, Shanghai AI Laboratory and Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

    B HETEROGENEITY SETTINGS

    To model real-world scenario, we designed two heterogeneous settings: NIID-1 and NIID-2. NIID-1 replicates a typical scenario in federated learning classification tasks (Yurochkin et al., 2019; Wang et al., 2020a;b; Li et al., 2021; Shi et al., 2022), where the distribution of low-quality data among clients follows a Dirichlet distribution with parameter β = 1, while ensuring that the volume of data processed by each client remains equal. In contrast, NIID-2 addresses a skewed classification task scenario within FL (McMahan et al., 2017; Li et al., 2020), assigning 70% of low-quality data to half of the clients and 90% to the other half, yet maintaining an equal size of training data across all clients. The distributions for these settings are illustrated in Figure 3. Table2 shows the low-quality data traing and data quality control federated NIID-2 setting.


    Table 2: Comparison of four data quality control methods on federated NIID-2 settings with three evaluation metrics.


    Figure 3: Data compromisation of high-quality and low-quality data with NIID-1 and NIID-2


    This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.


