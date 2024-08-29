Enhancing Data Quality in Federated Fine-Tuning of Foundation Models: Heterogeneity Settings

Authors: (1) Wanru Zhao, University of Cambridge, Shanghai AI Laboratory with Equal contribution; (2) Yaxin Du, Shanghai Jiao Tong University with Equal contribution; (3) Nicholas D. Lane, University of Cambridge and Flower Labs; (4) Siheng Chen, Shanghai AI Laboratory and Shanghai Jiao Tong University; (5) Yanfeng Wang, Shanghai AI Laboratory and Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

B HETEROGENEITY SETTINGS

To model real-world scenario, we designed two heterogeneous settings: NIID-1 and NIID-2. NIID-1 replicates a typical scenario in federated learning classification tasks (Yurochkin et al., 2019; Wang et al., 2020a;b; Li et al., 2021; Shi et al., 2022), where the distribution of low-quality data among clients follows a Dirichlet distribution with parameter β = 1, while ensuring that the volume of data processed by each client remains equal. In contrast, NIID-2 addresses a skewed classification task scenario within FL (McMahan et al., 2017; Li et al., 2020), assigning 70% of low-quality data to half of the clients and 90% to the other half, yet maintaining an equal size of training data across all clients. The distributions for these settings are illustrated in Figure 3. Table2 shows the low-quality data traing and data quality control federated NIID-2 setting.













This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.



