Enforcing a Single Web Socket Connection per User with Node.js, Socket.IO, and Redis

const http = require('http');
const io = require('socket.io')();
const PORT = process.env.PORT || 9000;
const server = http.createServer();
io.attach(server);
io.on('connection', (socket) => {
console.log(`Socket ${socket.id} connected.`);
socket.on('disconnect', () => {
console.log(`Socket ${socket.id} disconnected.`);
});
});
server.listen(PORT);
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8" />
<title>Single User Websocket</title>
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/socket.io/2.1.1/socket.io.js"></script>
<script src="index.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<h1>Single User Websocket Demo</h1>
<p>
<label for="status">Status: </label>
<input type="text" id="status"
name="status" value="Disconnected"
readonly="readonly" style="width: 300px;"
/>
</p>
<p>
<label for="token">My Token: </label>
<input type="text" id="token" name="token" value="secret token" />
</p>
<p>
<button id="connect" onclick="connect()">
Connect
</button>
<button id="disconnect" onclick="disconnect()" disabled>
Disconnect
</button>
</p>
</body>
</html>
const socketUrl = 'http://localhost:9000';
let connectButton;
let disconnectButton;
let socket;
let statusInput;
let tokenInput;
const connect = () => {
socket = io(socketUrl, {
autoConnect: false,
});
socket.on('connect', () => {
console.log('Connected');
statusInput.value = 'Connected';
connectButton.disabled = true;
disconnectButton.disabled = false;
});
socket.on('disconnect', (reason) => {
console.log(`Disconnected: ${reason}`);
statusInput.value = `Disconnected: ${reason}`;
connectButton.disabled = false;
disconnectButton.disabled = true;
})
socket.open();
};
const disconnect = () => {
socket.disconnect();
}
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', () => {
connectButton = document.getElementById('connect');
disconnectButton = document.getElementById('disconnect');
statusInput = document.getElementById('status');
tokenInput = document.getElementById('token');
});
by Facundo Olano, an Auth module for Socket.IO which allows us to prompt the client for a token after they connect. Should the user not provide it within a certain amount of time, we will close the connection from the server.
socketio-auth
const http = require('http');
const io = require('socket.io')();
const socketAuth = require('socketio-auth');
const PORT = process.env.PORT || 9000;
const server = http.createServer();
io.attach(server);
// dummy user verification
async function verifyUser (token) {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
// setTimeout to mock a cache or database call
setTimeout(() => {
// this information should come from your cache or database
const users = [
{
id: 1,
name: 'mariotacke',
token: 'secret token',
},
];
const user = users.find((user) => user.token === token);
if (!user) {
return reject('USER_NOT_FOUND');
}
return resolve(user);
}, 200);
});
}
socketAuth(io, {
authenticate: async (socket, data, callback) => {
const { token } = data;
try {
const user = await verifyUser(token);
socket.user = user;
return callback(null, true);
} catch (e) {
console.log(`Socket ${socket.id} unauthorized.`);
return callback({ message: 'UNAUTHORIZED' });
}
},
postAuthenticate: (socket) => {
console.log(`Socket ${socket.id} authenticated.`);
},
disconnect: (socket) => {
console.log(`Socket ${socket.id} disconnected.`);
},
})
server.listen(PORT);
by passing it our
socketAuth
instance and configurations options in the form of three events:
io
,
authenticate
, and
postAuthenticate
. First, our
disconnect
event is triggered after a client connected and emits a subsequent authentication event with a user token payload. Should the client not send this
authenticate
event within a configurable amount of time,
authentication
will terminate the connection.
socketio-auth
method that mimics a real database or cache lookup. If the user is found, it will be returned, otherwise the promise is rejected with reason
verifyUser
.
USER_NOT_FOUND
if the token is invalid.
UNAUTHORIZED
function as follows:
connect
const connect = () => {
let error = null;
socket = io(socketUrl, {
autoConnect: false,
});
socket.on('connect', () => {
console.log('Connected');
statusInput.value = 'Connected';
connectButton.disabled = true;
disconnectButton.disabled = false;
socket.emit('authentication', {
token: tokenInput.value,
});
});
socket.on('unauthorized', (reason) => {
console.log('Unauthorized:', reason);
error = reason.message;
socket.disconnect();
});
socket.on('disconnect', (reason) => {
console.log(`Disconnected: ${error || reason}`);
statusInput.value = `Disconnected: ${error || reason}`;
connectButton.disabled = false;
disconnectButton.disabled = true;
error = null;
});
socket.open();
};
to tell the server who we are and an event listener
ket.emit('authentication', { token })
to react to rejections from our server.
socket.on('unauthorized')
adapter provided by Socket.IO.
socket.io-redis
const http = require('http');
const io = require('socket.io')();
const socketAuth = require('socketio-auth');
const adapter = require('socket.io-redis');
const PORT = process.env.PORT || 9000;
const server = http.createServer();
const redisAdapter = adapter({
host: process.env.REDIS_HOST || 'localhost',
port: process.env.REDIS_PORT || 6379,
password: process.env.REDIS_PASS || 'password',
});
io.attach(server);
io.adapter(redisAdapter);
// dummy user verification
...
/
async
.
await
const bluebird = require('bluebird');
const redis = require('redis');
bluebird.promisifyAll(redis);
const client = redis.createClient({
host: process.env.REDIS_HOST || 'localhost',
port: process.env.REDIS_PORT || 6379,
password: process.env.REDIS_PASS || 'password',
});
module.exports = client;
method with
SET
and an expiration (more on the expiration later).
NX
will make sure that we only set the key if it does not already exist. If it does, the command returns
NX
. We can use this setup to determine if a session already exists and abort if it does.
null
function as follows:
authenticate
authenticate: async (socket, data, callback) => {
const { token } = data;
try {
const user = await verifyUser(token);
const canConnect = await redis
.setAsync(`users:${user.id}`, socket.id, 'NX', 'EX', 30);
if (!canConnect) {
return callback({ message: 'ALREADY_LOGGED_IN' });
}
socket.user = user;
return callback(null, true);
} catch (e) {
console.log(`Socket ${socket.id} unauthorized.`);
return callback({ message: 'UNAUTHORIZED' });
}
},
the key, it means that it did not previously exist. We also added
SET
to the command to auto-expire the lock after 30 seconds. This is important because our server or Redis might crash and we don’t want to lock out our users forever. The reason I chose 30 seconds is because Socket.IO has a default ping of 25 seconds, that is, every 25 seconds it will probe connected users to see if they are still connected. In the next section, we will make use of this to renew the lock.
EX 30
event of our socket connection to intercept
packet
packages. These are received every 25 seconds by default. If a package is not received by then, Socket.IO will terminate the connection.
ping
postAuthenticate: async (socket) => {
console.log(`Socket ${socket.id} authenticated.`);
socket.conn.on('packet', async (packet) => {
if (socket.auth && packet.type === 'ping') {
await redis.setAsync(`users:${socket.user.id}`, socket.id, 'XX', 'EX', 30);
}
});
},
event to register our
postAuthenticate
event handler. Our handler then checks if the socket is authenticated via
packet
and if the packet is of type
socket.auth
. To renew the lock, we will again use Redis’
ping
command, this time with
SET
instead of
XX
.
NX
states that it will only be set if it already exists. We use this mechanism to refresh the expiration time on the key every 25 seconds.
XX
message. This is because the previous lock is still in effect. To properly release the lock when a user intentionally leaves our site, we must remove the lock from Redis upon disconnect.
ALREADY_LOGGED_IN
disconnect: async (socket) => {
console.log(`Socket ${socket.id} disconnected.`);
if (socket.user) {
await redis.delAsync(`users:${socket.user.id}`);
}
},
event, we check whether or not the socket was authenticated and then remove the lock from Redis via the
disconnect
command. This cleans up the user session lock and prepares it for the next connection.
DEL
on the latter. Exactly what we wanted. Time to sit back and relax. 😅
Disconnected: ALREADY_LOGGED_IN