Endpoint Security Series: Top 5 Crucial Layers of Protection

Hackernoon.com has listed the five must-have capabilities for choosing the optimal endpoint security solution. These include anti-phishing capabilities, anti-ransomware capabilities and anti-bot capabilities. Automated post-breach detection, remediation, and post-remediation is the key to protecting endpoints today. There have never been more sophisticated techniques to protect endpoints, and cybercriminals’ sophisticated techniques are more sophisticated. The challenge requires a new approach to the domain of endpoint protection is fraught with complexity and complexity.