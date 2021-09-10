Search icon
Enabling Human-centered Technology: Tina Huang, Founder & CTO, Transposit

Enabling Human-centered Technology: Tina Huang, Founder & CTO, Transposit

A startup interview with Tina Huang: Transposit bridges the gap between developers and IT operations with automated human-and-machine workflows and operational visibility. The cloud service enables operations teams to streamline DevOps practices, dramatically improving service reliability and resolve incidents faster. It turns alerts into action directly where teams communicate (like Slack) and in a web app that adds real-time analytics and automated documentation. At the University of Chicago, I focused on humanities and human stories, studying blogging as a form of storytelling. At Twitter, I architected, built, scaled, and operated the social media company’s notification platform.
