Empowering Business Agility: An Interview with Fabian Veit, CEO at MAKE





HackerNoon: What is your company in 2–5 words?

Fabian Veit: A visual take on no-code automation.





Why is now the time for your company to exist?

Businesses are facing unprecedented pressure to innovate, adapt, and transform. Whether you are in an established company or a startup, building new business models is key to stay relevant in the market and quickly respond to the fast paced technological progress of today.

While the need for agility has always been present, the urgency has never been greater. The ability to iterate, pivot, and scale quickly is no longer a nice-to-have, but a necessity for survival and success. Businesses need to master business agility.





Make, as a visual-first no-code automation platform, empowers organizations to meet these challenges head-on. By enabling fast and flexible automation of processes, we equip businesses with the agility needed to streamline operations, embrace change, and outpace competition. Make is not just a tool; it is a catalyst for business transformation and innovation.





What do you love about your team, and why are you the ones to solve this problem?

Being part of Make is fun and fulfilling. A lot of customers love our product and that’s what motivates us. Also, I am always inspired by the team spirit we show. I see us embracing new and diverse ideas and with an open-minded attitude, working together to create impactful solutions. All of this is rooted in our core values: “Customer impact first.” + “We roll together.” + “Game on!”





If you weren’t building your startup, what would you be doing?

I’d just get started on building another, new startup, using no-code solutions to innovate and scale - for sure.





5. At the moment, how do you measure success? What are your metrics?

To be honest, success, for us, is when a customer tells us how Make has transformed their business and, in many cases, their lives. Hearing how we’ve empowered them to grow, innovate, and solve challenges makes everything we do worthwhile.





From a business perspective, our goal is to keep amplifying that impact by getting the Make technology to as many organizations as possible, enabling them to keep innovating and creating a ripple effect of transformation. There is no reason why we wouldn’t have millions of companies of all sizes use us soon!





6. In a few sentences, what do you offer to whom?

In every company, there are some innovators. People who challenge the status quo and who think beyond their job description or task at hand. Those are often your most valuable team members. The ones who really drive change and build new solutions.





Through our visual, no-code solution we empower these individuals in businesses and provide them with the opportunity to implement new business processes, automate workflows and it even enables them to create entirely new solutions - all without requiring coding skills or a deep technical background. The power lies in being able to flexibly adjust and refine your solutions quickly responding to market needs and adapting to change.





In other words, we empower the innovators of a business to visually create, automate and innovate to their true potential.





Most recently, I’d have to say the adoption of AI. Generative AI is not only becoming really hyped, but is one of the things that automation can really enable. So from my point of view, the combination of AI + no-code automation is a true game changer!





8. Where do you think your growth will be next year?

We’ll see more and more companies leveraging our technology in combination with AI. Also, the need for our technology among larger organizations is increasing: business agility is becoming important to them, and many start to realize that Make can fulfill this promise. Maybe some companies were hesitant in the past, but nowadays there is no doubt that no-code solutions can actually scale and are secure.





9. Tell us about your first paying customer and revenue expectations over the next year.

When we launched Make, we were fortunate to have a solid foundation of thousands of customers who had already been using our platform under its original brand name, Integromat. Most of those early adopters remain active and loyal users today, which speaks to the enduring value of our technology. But we also see massive demand in the market that allows us to continue to grow high double digits per year.





10. What’s your biggest threat?

The automation space is rapidly evolving, and with that comes increased competition with more players entering the market. Generative AI is maybe both our biggest opportunity and biggest threat. We are closely monitoring the space and are implementing exciting ways to leverage AI through Make.





However, even within the current no-code automation space, there is significant opportunities for improved offerings and continued growth. For us, the important angle is that we will remain true to our visual approach, bringing a different kind of technology to the market than most would.







