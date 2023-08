Embracing DevOps, the Triple-Edged Superpower

Too Long; Didn't Read DevOps is more than a set of tools or a methodology. It's a philosophy that says we care about ourselves, our team, our organization, and our users. DevOps empowers you at three different levels: personal, team, and organizational. The personal Benefit: Autonomy and Efficiency. The Team Benefit: Collaboration and Reliability. The Organizational Benefit: Agility and Resilience.