Embracing Change: The Evolution of Content Creation in the Web3 Era

Originally, Bitcoin came to the fore as a potential tool for disrupting the financial system. Despite all criticisms and attacks, it has done exactly that, as evidenced by the launch of Bitcoin Spot ETFs , with a subsequent rise to all-time highs above $70,000.





Yet other industries are set for disruption. Content creation has yet to transition to Web3. Think about Amazon Kindle or the mainstream media, which are still centrally owned but command huge budgets and influence.





Hollywood and traditional entertainment are losing subscribers and fans, and brands like Marvel and DC are still running on old stories that were created decades ago. Ultimately, people want to release their own stories and be able to make money from their creativity without paying centralized actors.

The Content Creation Industry

Traditionally, it was incredibly difficult to get a book published. Even J.K Rowling was rejected by twelve different editors before finally getting published, as one of the most popular franchises of all time. She’s now worth over $1 Billion.





This difficulty changed a lot with the rise of self-publishing tools, most notably Amazon Kindle and its impressive range of tools for both writing and marketing. Online sites Hackernoon offers a Web 2.5 approach that allows people to publish their views, with neat tools and light moderation.





But for a pure experience, the entire network has to be user-powered with fully equitable rewards, and little to no censorship. Users should have the features to create and release content quickly, without third parties. And with multiple revenue options.





Innovative Web3 ecosystems like Lightning Works (LW) do precisely this. Artists can create and release their own comics with the help of AI. LW has already released some of its own comics, aiming to start its own franchise with its own heroes, with the help of former Marvel, DC, and Disney artists and executives.





It is redefining content creation as we know it, with a user-empowerment focus. This comes at a time when the power of Hollywood is waning and streaming has been shown to be a money-losing way to deliver content. The world is ready for a new business model, and Web3 can solve this problem.

Social Media vs Publishing vs Content Creation

It has become a little difficult to delineate between content creation, publishing, and social media. There are new media formats coming to prominence and as users become more empowered, they take on the role of creators and publishers.





The publishing industry traditionally referred to the release of books from prestigious firms, as well as the publication from mainstream media outlets (the MSM). But both of these have lost tremendous power, as faith in the MSM wanes and readers now gravitate to online formats.





Social media is another form of content creation with more features made available for a variety of self-expression. However, there are many concerns about de-platforming as well as online censorship.





Bluesky is a Web3 social media platform that deviated from Twitter. It’s technically an open messaging protocol - users can subscribe to the tags and groups that meet their preferences. In this way, they are effectively becoming their own moderators. Most importantly, creators are independent from platforms, being able to take content and contacts with them.





The same theme is reflected in the gaming industry. Hexacore offers self publishing for games developers, with true digital ownership. It provides a hybrid monetization model with both free to play and play to own multiplayer games, and users can create their own in-game characters using AI.

Meme Generation: Advanced Communication Evolved Through Web3

Memes, often misunderstood as mere internet jokes, are powerful forms of content creation that have reshaped communication. These cultural symbols harness the ability to convey complex messages and emotions swiftly and effectively. They have gotten a bad reputation due to their degenerative nature. But their power and impact cannot be denied, with huge trading volumes and massive user bases.





Wall Street Memes, the Gamestop Saga, Dogecoin and more have risen from ‘mere’ meme status to cultural icons of their respective industries, ‘champions’ of the retail class of consumers, relatable to the extreme in their own right.





Veme is a company that realized we still struggle to meaningfully engage communities on larger social platforms that are increasingly becoming ‘pay-to-play’. Their platform is a comprehensive communal video network that empowers creators and audiences alike. Equipped with 'Mira,' their own advanced AI model, VEME transforms how meme content is created and shared online. The AI accesses global RSS feeds, converting trending news into engaging, shareable video memes, enabling creators to respond to cultural pulses in real-time.

The Future of Content Creation Will Result In Individual Empowerment

Ultimately, people want to have power over their data and how they express themselves. Web3 projects offer a means for this to happen without any centralized intermediaries. The most successful projects will allow their users to create content and get out of the way.





Right now, many companies and institutions will reject these Web3 ecosystems much like they rejected J.K Rowling - because there is no ‘market fit’.





Yet this is a huge mistake. Content creation and distribution are being completely revised on a planetary scale, with many new concepts such as the tokenized lore of Alien Worlds. The public is crying out for authentic self-expression.





They will find a way to express themselves creatively using the most efficient means possible - even if they have to fall a few times along the way.