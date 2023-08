Embrace DevOps as a Cultural Shift Rather Than Just a Role

Too Long; Didn't Read At its core, the DevOps culture is an embodiment of shared values, open communication, and a collective sense of ownership. Instead of relegating development and operations to separate domains, DevOps thrives on breaking down silos, aligning objectives, and forging partnerships. The genesis of a DevOps cultural shift is a testament to the organization’s commitment to change, innovation, and continual improvement.