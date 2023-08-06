A Comparative Analysis: DevOps Continuous Deployment vs Continuous Delivery

Too Long; Didn't Read DevOps has revolutionised software development and deployment, enabling teams to deliver high-quality applications faster and more efficiently. Two critical practices within the DevOps framework are Continuous Deployment and Continuous Delivery. While both share common goals, they have distinct characteristics that set them apart. In this comparative guide, we’ll explore the differences between the two, their benefits and challenges.