Embed NFTs into Your HackerNoon Stories by Simply Pasting the Contract Number and Token ID

307 reads If you paste something like 0x495f947276749Ce646f68AC8c248420045cb7b5e#80305803031457727000169367139464419088647062543998058403747637890778052689921 into 2.0 stories and hit enter you will embed an NFT viewer. The 0xwhatever part is the Contract Address and the bit after # is the token ID. ERC-721 contract only.

Did you know you can embed NFTs (say what?) into your Hacker Noon stories? No? Well, that isn't too surprising because we haven't told anyone about it.

What I did here is browse https://opensea.io/assets and then when I found something resembling a voxel kung fu gorilla DJ (AKA CyberKongz), I clicked on it. Which brought me here:

https://opensea.io/assets/0x7ea3cca10668b8346aec0bf1844a49e995527c8b/8438

Next, I scrolled down to the "Details" section on the left and clicked on it to reveal some important information, the "Contract Address" and the "Token ID" as seen here:

⚠️⚠️⚠️NOTE: This only works with NFTs using the ERC-721 contract⚠️⚠️⚠️

I clicked the link for the Contract Address, which opened in a new tab and copied the actual value from the top of the page as seen here:

Right, so that's in the paste buffer, I go back to the draft and paste it in- but do I hit enter? Goodness, no! I go back and click the Token ID to similarly copy its value into my paste buffer because typing the 4 digits is too hard and you can totally trust websites to fill your paste buffer, right? 🙅 No, you can't, really. They call it "Pastejacking"- it's not nearly as stimulating as it may sound to your filthy and immature ears. ha

Okay, so in the end I wind up with this:

0x7ea3cca10668b8346aec0bf1844a49e995527c8b#8438

Then I press enter and I see it loading for a couple seconds like:

If all goes well, you will see the embedded NFT load in after a few seconds. Congratulations. 🎉

If you see it loading forever, undo the embed and try again. I have seen it hang the first time and then work quickly the second time 😐. If that doesn't do it, make sure you aren't missing the #tokenId bit at the end the end. Also be sure that the token standard is ERC-721.

Right! So you can now embed (ERC-721) NFTs into your Hacker Noon stories! Why not give it a go today? Have a good one.✌️