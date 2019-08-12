Elementary sorting algorithm in Javascript

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
(A is an array of elements, where N is the length of an array)
FOR I = 0 to N - 2
FOR J = 0 to N - 2
IF A[J] > A[J + 1]
TEMP = A[J]
A[J] = A[J + 1]
A[J + 1] = A[J]
END-FOR
END-FOR
function bubbleSort(a) {
const n = a.length;
// Iteration of array till last before element
for (let i = 0; i < (n - 2); i++) {
// Iteration of array till last before element
for (j = 0; j < (n - 2); j++) {
if (a[j] > a[j + 1]) {
//Swap the consecutive elements
let temp = a[j];
a[j] = a[j + 1];
a[j + 1] = temp;
}
}
}
return a;
}
const input = [5, 4, 2, 6, 7];
const result = bubbleSort(input);
// Expected Output: [ 2, 4, 5, 6, 7 ]
(A is an array of elements, where N is the length of an array)
FOR I = 0 to N - 1
J = 1
WHILE J > 0 AND A[J] < A[J - 1]
TEMP = A[J]
A[J] = A[J - 1]
A[J - 1] = TEMP
END-WHILE
END-FOR
function insertionSort(a) {
const n = a.length;
// Iteration of array till last element
for (i = 0; i < n; i++) {
let j = i;
// Iterate over the sorted part of array and insert the element
while (j >= 0 && a[j] < a[j - 1]) {
let temp = a[j];
a[j] = a[j - 1]
a[j - 1] = temp;
j--;
}
}
return a;
}
(A is an array of elements, where N is the length of an array)
For I = 0 to N-1 do:
leastElementIndex = I
For J = I + 1 to N-1 do:
If A(J) < A(leastElementIndex)
leastElementIndex = J
End-If
End-For
Temp = A(I)
A(I) = A(leastElementIndex)
A(leastElementIndex) = Temp
End-For
function selectionSort(a) {
const n = a.length;
// Iteration of array till last element
for (let i = 0; i < (n - 1); i++) {
let leastElementIndex = i;
for (let j = i + 1; j < (a.length - i); j++) {
// Check for least element and override least element index
if (a[j] < a[leastElementIndex]) {
leastElementIndex = j;
}
}
// Swap elements
let temp = a[i];
a[i] = a[leastElementIndex];
a[leastElementIndex] = temp;
}
return a;
}
selectionSort([5, 4, 2, 6, 7])
// Output : [ 2, 4, 5, 6, 7 ]