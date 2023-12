Too Long; Didn't Read

Logs are invaluable to businesses for system observability, cybersecurity, and data analysis. Apache Doris offers a superior log analysis solution, surpassing ELK stack limitations. It provides schema-free support, cost-effective storage, and real-time processing. With SQL-based queries and optimized performance, Apache Doris is a game-changer for log analysis, offering better data parsing, storage, and retrieval.