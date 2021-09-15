El Salvador: A Week After Bitcoin Became an Official Currency

Bitcoin became an official currency in El Salvador and official foreign currency for the rest of the world. President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, said on his Twitter "El Salvador just bought 200 new coins. We now hold 400 #Bitcoin" On Tuesday (8th), they were already holding 550 Bitcoins. El Salvador also introduced a Chivo (slang for "cool") app for Bitcoin payments that experienced some tech glitches when people tried to log in or pay at cafes/restaurants. Bitcoin helps the country to minimize dependency on the US dollar.