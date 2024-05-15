Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    EKS Windows Node 30s Boot Now Possible - Start as Fast as Linux! (eks-windows-bootstrapper - Part 2)by@x86potato
    273 reads

    EKS Windows Node 30s Boot Now Possible - Start as Fast as Linux! (eks-windows-bootstrapper - Part 2)

    by Omorr FarukMay 15th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    I threw in some tricks I used to make our Windows EKS nodes start in the 90s rather than the 5 minutes a standard EKS Windows node takes. I introduce you to the git repo eks-windows-bootstrapper - the application replacing the AWS-provided configuration scripts for EKS Windows.
    featured image - EKS Windows Node 30s Boot Now Possible - Start as Fast as Linux! (eks-windows-bootstrapper - Part 2)
    Omorr Faruk HackerNoon profile picture


    Previously…


    I threw in some tricks I used to make our Windows EKS nodes start in 90s rather than the 5 minutes a standard EKS Windows node takes. I introduced you to the git repo eks-windows-bootstrapper - the application replacing the AWS-provided configuration scripts for EKS Windows.


    In today’s story, I will walk you through how to make your Windows nodes take ~30s to start!

    Recap

    In the previous story, we got to the point where our start times looked like this:





    Let’s take a closer look at our latencies now:


    In order for us to get better launch times, we now have 2 areas where we can improve timing

    • Windows Startup


    • Configure Network/Start K8s Services

    Improving Windows Startup Performance

    As we are using the AWS Image Builder (https://aws.amazon.com/image-builder/) to build our custom AMIs as discussed in the previous story, any changes we make to our image need to be made here. Outside AWS Fast Launch - there really isn’t much we can do to help with the Windows boot process, if you are able - you can uninstall Windows Defender which will massively improve start performance.


    Side note - I found in our use case we do not actually need Fast Launch as we do not actually need to run the OOBE process. We can set our culture using Set-Culture, etc. inside one of our components, and as long as we remove the sections in Unattend.xml related to OOBE, Windows will skip much of the setup process that EC2 Fast Launch deals with. When you start the output AMI, it will start as quickly as a Fast Launch AMI, but without the added expense of pre-provisioning EBS snapshots.


    The downside to this approach is that you won’t be able to configure Windows settings on the first boot, what you bake into the AMI is what you will start with - So make sure you set culture/timezone information correctly somewhere in one of your Image Builder components.


    For reference:


    The 'components' under 'oobeSystem' can be deleted to avoid the need for 'Fast Launch'.


    So with all avenues to make Windows do less stuff on boot exhausted, there was only one choice left…


    Changes were made to the EKS Windows Bootstrapper code so it could be run as a Windows Service. The idea behind this is that we could squeeze a few more seconds out if we could run our code as Windows is starting services on boot instead of waiting for the userdata script to fire. This worked - however, it did break the AWS SSM Agent as a result as it also starts early. In the installation script included in the repo, we work around this by setting the SSM agent startup type to Automatic (Delayed).

    Faster Configure Network/Start K8s Services

    This basically involved translating the remainder of the code in the standard AWS bootstrapping scripts in EKS-StartupTask.ps1



    • Add routes to created NIC

              ...
          routeAddCommands.Append($"route ADD {ipAddrs[i]} MASK 255.255.255.255 0.0.0.0 IF {vNICIndex}");
        ...
        Process process = new Process();
        process.StartInfo.FileName = "cmd.exe";
        process.StartInfo.Arguments = $"/C {routeAddCommands}";
        process.StartInfo.RedirectStandardOutput = true;
        process.StartInfo.UseShellExecute = false;
        process.StartInfo.CreateNoWindow = true;
        process.Start();
        await process.WaitForExitAsync();

      https://github.com/atg-cloudops/eks-windows-bootstrapper/blob/8f519953209e3caea590652832acc74585ab1a45/BootstrapperService.cs#L586


    • Start Kube-proxy and Kubelet in parallel once all configuration files have been written (all the previously converted code)

    Installation

    To install the bootstrapper, add this to a component in Image Builder:

          - name: InstallEksWindowsBootstrapper
        action: ExecutePowerShell
        inputs:
          commands:
            - |
              Invoke-WebRequest -Uri 'https://github.com/atg-cloudops/eks-windows-bootstrapper/releases/download/v1.29.1/Install-Service.ps1' -OutFile 'Install-Service.ps1'; 
              .\Install-Service.ps1; 
              Remove-Item 'Install-Service.ps1';


    Putting everything together, I tested the output image using these settings:

    • EC2 Instance
      • m4.xlarge (4 Core)
      • EBS

        • GP3 - 120GB/600Mbps/3600 IOPS


    Testing on these settings got me start times around 55s! We are finally under a minute, maybe spot instances are now viable for Windows EKS Nodes now that the 5-minute penalty is now 1 minute.

    Hold On… You Said A 30s Start Time! You Said as Fast as Linux!

    A 30s start time is possible! It just costs a lot. 😢


    I ended up testing how fast the sum of all the software was by eliminating as many hardware bottlenecks as I could.


    Switched from GP3 → IO2 30K IOPS

    Switched from m4.xlarge → c6a.4xlarge

    Require Nitro Hypervisor


    It’s quite easy to change in Karpenter; simply change the Ec2NodeClass to change storage options, and then add the relevant keys in NodePool, e.g.

      blockDeviceMappings:
    - deviceName: /dev/sda1
      ebs:
        iops: 30000
        volumeSize: 120Gi
        volumeType: io2



            - key: karpenter.k8s.aws/instance-hypervisor
          operator: In
          values:
            - 'nitro'
        - key: karpenter.k8s.aws/instance-cpu
          operator: In
          values:
            - '8'


    The beast that was produced by Karpenter was visible in K8s in 32s. It would be sub-30s with antivirus disabled.


    Our final tuning produces nodes in around 45s (Using GP3). You can tune for cost/performance yourself for your own scenario.

    Looking for Help

    EKS Windows bootstrapper is a simple app that writes config and starts Kubernetes services. It is currently set up for EKS 1.29. As Kubernetes goes through 1.30, 1.31, 1.32… it will need to be kept up to date… I am looking for help with this. 🙂

    Mongo DB
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Omorr Faruk HackerNoon profile picture
    Omorr Faruk@x86potato
    Tinkerer
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgprogramming #kubernetes #windows #c-sharp #eks #linux #containers-devops #containerization #bootstrapping

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Thetechstreetnow

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    How I Reduced EKS Windows Node Start Time From 5 Min to ~90s
    by x86potato
    Jun 08, 2024
    #kubernetes
    Article Thumbnail
    3 Free Marketing Tactics I Used to Grow 'Who Raised?' To $2K MRR
    by kirstenndb
    Sep 12, 2023
    #marketing
    Article Thumbnail
    29 Tools and Resources for the Bootstrapping Entrepreneur
    by sdouglasclary
    Feb 03, 2019
    #bootstrapped-entrepreneur
    Article Thumbnail
    263 Meetings, 12 Months and $128,700 in Startup Funding Later
    by Yehoshzl
    Oct 22, 2021
    #fundraising
    Article Thumbnail
    14 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Extend their Runway to Go the Distance
    by hackernoon-archives
    Nov 15, 2018
    #business
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas