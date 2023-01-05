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Eight Tongue in Cheek Founder Resolutions That Will Definitely Work in 2023

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byJohn Rush@johnrush

Founder of MarsX & 20 more projects

January 5th, 2023
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John Rush@johnrush

Founder of MarsX & 20 more projects

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writing#personal-story#new-year#sarcasm#tongue-in-cheek#satire#hackernoon-top-story#founder-stories#tongue-in-cheek-resolutions

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