Educational Byte: What Is a Sybil Attack in Crypto Networks?

Unlike banks, crypto networks run without a central boss and without access requirements. Anyone with a device and Internet can create their own wallet in minutes. They can also participate as “block producers” (miner, “validator,” or equivalent) without sharing their identity. Crypto is pseudonymous and open… and that, without proper protection, could cause bad things like a Sybil attack. The term and the mechanism existed well before cryptocurrencies, since it applies to reputation systems and peer-to-peer (P2P) networks. It happens when one person or group creates many fake identities (or accounts) and joins the network over and over again, pretending to be a crowd. If the network counts each “identity” as separate, that single actor can gain influence far beyond what one participant should have. It happens when one person or group creates many fake identities (or accounts) and joins the network over and over again, pretending to be a crowd It happens It happens In a space like crypto, where community participation is key, this could be critical. Why Sybil Attacks Matter in Crypto Cryptocurrency networks pride themselves on being decentralized, to one degree or another. This means that decision-making is distributed and the system isn’t under the absolute control of anyone. No single entity is supposed to control what everyone else sees or decides, but a Sybil attack tries to bend that rule by multiplying one voice into many. By using those fake identities or malicious nodes (computers), an attacker could, for instance, connect with honest nodes and feed them fake information, like a manipulated view of network activity. This could lead to delays, disruptions, and transaction censorship. If they control the data a target sees, they may control their decisions. connect with honest nodes connect with honest nodes This could lead to delays, disruptions, and transaction censorship. If they control the data a target sees, they may control their decisions. Another big concern is distorting the on-chain voting processes that many networks have in place. In this governance system, token holders or network participants vote on important updates, rules, or changes to the network by submitting their votes through transactions on the chain. If voting power is tied to the number of accounts, an attacker can create hundreds and cast many votes. One entity ends up looking like a large community to manipulate the results. governance system governance system Now, the real problem isn’t that someone can create many accounts or wallets (in crypto, they can), but how much power those accounts have. There are measures to prevent these bad scenarios. How Crypto Networks Defend Against Sybil Attacks The short answer is economic: creating new “identities” is cheap, but gaining power is not. In Proof-of-Work (PoW) networks like Bitcoin, miners must give computing power and energy to participate. That costs money. A common wallet address isn’t enough. You’d need to control most of the miner nodes for the attack to provide control over the network, and that’s pretty expensive. According to Crypto51, it may cost around $1.4 million… per hour. You’d need to control most of the miner nodes for the attack to provide control over the network, and that’s pretty expensive. Crypto51 Crypto51 On the other hand, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) networks like Ethereum don’t have mining, but their block producers or “validators” must stake their own funds to participate. The more stake committed, the greater the influence; and also, the greater the punishment if they misbehave. All their staked funds could be taken away, so “average” wallet addresses aren’t enough to carry out an attack either. Now, in a DAG system like Obyte, where there are no miners or “validators,” there are still economic costs. To start, users “approve” their own transactions, so no one can block or censor them. To avoid further manipulation, the ecosystem has an on-chain governance mechanism in which voting power depends on GBYTE holdings. Now, in a DAG system like Obyte, where there are no miners or “validators,” there are still economic costs. Obyte Obyte on-chain governance mechanism on-chain governance mechanism As we can see, it’s still possible for crypto networks to apply their own guardrails without losing their openness. It’s important to check how every network protects itself against this type of attack, though. Featured Vector Image by Freepik Featured Vector Image by Freepik Freepik Freepik