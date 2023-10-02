Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Educational Byte: Staking vs. Liquidity Mining for Passive Incomeby@obyte

    Educational Byte: Staking vs. Liquidity Mining for Passive Income

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Cryptocurrency investors looking for passive income have two primary options: staking and liquidity mining. Staking involves locking up a certain amount of a cryptocurrency in a digital wallet to support a network's operations and security, earning rewards in return. Liquidity mining, on the other hand, involves providing funds to a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform's liquidity pool, allowing others to trade with them and earning a share of transaction fees and tokens in return. In the case of Obyte, which uses a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology, both staking and liquidity provision are available. Staking is used for governance in the OSWAP Token and provides rewards based on the amount staked and the lock duration. Liquidity provision in Obyte can be done through platforms like Oswap.io and Prophet, where users provide liquidity to pools and earn rewards in proportion to their contributions. Both methods have risks and rewards, and users should do their own research (DYOR) to select reputable platforms and understand the associated risks. Staking tends to be less risky but offers lower rewards, while liquidity provision can offer higher rewards but comes with greater risks, including impermanent loss and smart contract failures.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Educational Byte: Staking vs. Liquidity Mining for Passive Income
    web3 #liquidity-mining #passive-income
    Obyte HackerNoon profile picture

    @obyte

    Obyte

    A ledger without middlemen

    Receive Stories from @obyte

    Credibility

    react to story with heart

    Find Top Tech Jobs on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Revolutionizing International Trade: 5 Key Benefits of the ArbStore
    Published at Sep 29, 2023 by obyte #tech-companies
    Article Thumbnail
    Exploring Crypto-Anarchism: From Privacy to Cryptocurrencies and Beyond
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by obyte #crypto-anarchism
    Article Thumbnail
    Sentrii Unveiled: How AI is Shaping the Future of Fraud Prevention in Web3
    Published at Dec 01, 2023 by ishanpandey #web3-security
    Article Thumbnail
    WAGMI Unleashes Web3 Gaming Revolution with Alex Becker: A Visionary Partnership Shaping the Future
    Published at Dec 01, 2023 by ishanpandey #web3-gaming
    Article Thumbnail
    127 Stories To Learn About Wordpress
    Published at Dec 01, 2023 by learn #wordpress
    Article Thumbnail
    Sui Surpasses $150M in TVL, Showcasing Blistering DeFi Momentum
    Published at Nov 30, 2023 by chainwire #web3
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!