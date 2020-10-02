Eduardo Mignot Loves Writing About Product, Agile and Design Thinking

@ noonies Noonies The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.

Eduardo Mignot from Spain has been nominated for a 2020#Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories.

The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Eduardo had to share.

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Product management

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I am a Product Manager with over 8 years experience managing technical projects in high growth companies. I thrive in Agile environment and I am a certified Scrum Product Owner II (PSPO2)

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I love writing about Product, Agile and Design Thinking.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

I am participating as a teacher to a Product Management bootcamp focused on girls, trans and non cis public to allow the Product industry to be more inclusive.

5. What or Who are you keeping an eye on in 2020?

Fintech new players. Insurtech new players

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Be kind

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

Working remotely and working too much (bad work life balance)

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

I invest in stock and right now the one doing better is Apple

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

Be kind.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

Cittymapper, Google maps, Evernote, calm.com , downdog, Nike training club

11. What are you currently learning?

API product management

For much the same reasons Hacker Noon decided not to put good ideas behind pop-ups or paywalls — nor abuse your personal data to target you with creepy ads — we also decided that you don’t have to be a #thinkfluencer or have 50k followers on Twitter to earn the recognition that comes with a 2020 Noonie Nomination.

Make somebody’s day and nominate them to be recognized in the internet’s most independent and community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH.

Tags