Eduardo Mignot Loves Writing About Product, Agile and Design Thinking

Eduardo Mignot from Spain has been nominated for a 2020#Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories.
The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Eduardo had to share.
Product management
I am a Product Manager with over 8 years experience managing technical projects in high growth companies. I thrive in Agile environment and I am a certified Scrum Product Owner II (PSPO2)
I love writing about Product, Agile and Design Thinking.
I am participating as a teacher to a Product Management bootcamp focused on girls, trans and non cis public to allow the Product industry to be more inclusive.
Fintech new players. Insurtech new players
Be kind
Working remotely and working too much (bad work life balance)
I invest in stock and right now the one doing better is Apple
Be kind.
Cittymapper, Google maps, Evernote, calm.com , downdog, Nike training club
API product management
