eCommerce Marketing: Actionable Tactics to Drive More Sales

@ sadiamehmood Sadia Mehmood Market Research Analyst @Invozone. Tea not coffee. Curious about trends in tech.

eCommerce marketing strategies help companies in driving traffic to their platform, eventually converting it into paying customers. You can use paid and non-paid methods to figure out which works the best for you.

But to get maximum results, you should regularly revisit and revise your eCommerce marketing strategies because google algorithms continue to evolve with frequent changes in the search results. Meaning strategies that used to work may not work anymore.

According to studies, US eCommerce revenue is expected to reach $4.9 trillion in 2023. You don’t want to be left behind now do you?

Following are the five major eCommerce marketing strategies to drive more sales that work for almost everyone.

Address Cart Abandonment Issues

According to studies, on average 69.23% of customers abandon their carts during checkout. This can be due to many reasons. It can be a lack of trust, or limited payment options, even technical issues.

It’s important to list down all the possible reasons why a potential buyer would abandon the cart exactly during the checkout process; maybe your checkout process is too complex. Who’s to say.

Make fixing customer checkout issues an important part of your eCommerce marketing strategy. You can reduce the abandonment rate by performing split testing which is also known as A/B testing.

Now, as there are many different reasons why people leave their carts, therefore split testing allows you to find them. A/B testing splits your traffic on different versions of your eCommerce web solutions. Through which you can easily identify the version that performed better. The page with fewer abandonment rates wins and this is just one way to find out.

Also, keep in mind that your eCommerce website development matters a lot. Additionally, you can take the following steps to address the issues:

Send reminder emails, they always help.

Simplify your checkout process as much as possible.

Lower shipping costs because people do not want to pay less for the product itself and more for shipping.

Make the entire navigation functionally easier.

Direct Email Marketing

This should be an important part of your eCommerce marketing strategy. According to e-Commerce Statistics, only 3% of potential buyers convert during their first site visit.

Sometimes customers need to visit the website multiple times before making buying decisions. Therefore, building relationships with customers and bringing back visitors should be of high importance and the best way to do this is to grow your email list. Give visitors a reason to subscribe to your newsletter using their email address.

According to marketing-related studies, 66% of website visitors have bought a product as a result of direct email marketing.

Also, almost 60% of marketers say that email marketing brings much better results than social media and I am definitely not talking about spamming customer inboxes rather sending meaningful emails that could influence buying decisions.

Meaningful Content Marketing

Many eCommerce web solutions depend on content marketing for higher success rates. Content marketing is all about creating unique, attention-grabbing content such as blog posts, images, videos, GIFs, infographics, and others.

Content marketing is usually used for brand awareness and knowledge and holds a significant place as a part of your overall eCommerce marketing strategy. One of the many reasons why content marketing works for eCommerce is because google is all about ranking the best content on top.

Therefore, content based on SEO keywords with the highest search volume and the low keyword difficulty delivers successful results. But in the end, it all comes down to unique content ideas.

Product Reviews

Most of the time product reviews left by customers help digital businesses generate more sales.

According to research, an estimated 63% of customers are more likely to purchase from a site that has product reviews plus they increase your conversion rates by 4.6%.

For your online eCommerce web solution’s branding and marketing, product reviews are considered important; it offers benefits manifold. Positive reviews not only build customer trust but also helps customers in identifying why they should choose your product over competitors.

Original product reviews can increase product sales by 18% because customers trust other customers’ reviews before making a purchase.

Top-Notch Customer Support

You want people to buy from you? Offer a great customer support service. Almost 55% of people change their mind about buying a product due to poor customer support service, which makes them turn towards their competitors.

Customers expect your eCommerce web solution to have a great reputation in terms of customer service. So it would be better for your brand image, if you are available through every platform either its social media or direct website chat, 24/7.

eCommerce Website Designing

Having an attractive website design is important if you do not want to lose customers; no one wants to scroll through a poorly designed website. Try to follow the latest design trends, including fonts, color palettes, imagery, animation when needed.

Animation sometimes increases the website load time, so do not overdo it. Avoid making design mistakes. If you are still unsure or new in this eCommerce industry, outsource professional help, and by that I mean to hire a development company for figuring out the right design, themes, and plugins for your online store.

Offer Personalization

Personalization is one of the most effective marketing tactics to drive more sales. Based on past customer actions and preferences offer personalized experiences to serve them better.

According to studies, personalization can increase sales by 10%.

Integrating AI in eCommerce offers recommendations and content based on product preferences; it also provides location-based services that customers can actually benefit from. As mentioned above, identify the loopholes or gaps using split testing. Show content relevant to customers, purely based on their interests and search results.

There is no one way through which you can offer personalization opportunities to customers. Many companies are offering on-demand services applications for retail to understand their audience better, and to use that knowledge with a blend of the right technology to offer personalized solutions.

Originally published on Medium.

Tags