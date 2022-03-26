Easy Windows Subsystem for Linux(WSL) Setup to get you Building Apps in Minutes

Web developer, technical writer and OSS contributor. I write about web development, technologies and my learnings.
In a previous blog, I shared some amazing online playgrounds to quickly start your dev environment. But, we all need a local setup at some point.
Development with windows is not that great. When working with large projects you have to use Linux for some stuff. For this, we need a virtual machine and a Linux distro. But windows introduced Windows Subsystem for Linux(WSL) so that we can do Linux stuff inside windows.
In this blog, let's set up a Web Development environment to build production-level applications.
Setting frontend tools like editor, browser, etc.
Visual Studio Code is so far the best code editor for Front-end development. So, let's install it from here
Recommended extensions:
Optional extensions:
Recommended browser for JavaScript debugging - Google Chrome
Recommended browser for design and CSS - Firefox developer edition
This browser is the ultimate weapon for all the design stuff.
Some main features I like in this-
Recommended browser extensions-
For the backend, VSCode is fine for small projects. But for large projects Jet brains IDEs will be useful.
Windows Subsystem for Linux(WSL) is a feature Windows introduced to do Linux things inside Windows. WSL2 is a faster version of WSL1 with added features. This is not a simulation it's a real Linux kernel inside Windows.
Requirements:
To install WSL:
Make sure your Windows updates are done
Open Powershell and run
wsl --install
Now you have to enable the WSL feature, to do so,
In the search bar, type "Turn Windows features on or off"
Search for "Windows Subsystem for Linux" and enable it by checking the box.
Now restart. That's it we now enabled WSL. Tip: Alternatively you can just run this command.
dism.exe /online /enable-feature /featurename:Microsoft-Windows-Subsystem-Linux /all /norestart
We now need to download a Linux distro to use with WSL. You can install any distro but I recommend Ubuntu because it has special support. To install the Ubuntu distro,
Open Microsoft store search for "Ubuntu 20.04.4" -> Click "Get" -> Install
To upgrade just run this command,
wsl --set-version <distro-name> 2
Replace
<distro-name> with your distro. In our case,
wsl --set-version Ubuntu-20.04.4 2
Tip: If you want to go through the Windows file system. You have to mount the directory.
$ cd ~
$ cd /mnt/c
That's it! Now you can do all the cool Linux stuff inside Windows.
Optional
Docker is a tool to build, ship, and share software easily. It is widely used in large projects. But it may not make sense for small projects.
That's it! This setup is enough for building full-stack websites.
Also Published here