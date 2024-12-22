444 reads

​​Easily Scale Real-Time Updates with Firestore: A Maintenance-Free Alternative to WebSockets

by
byOluwole Adebiyi@kingflamez

I enjoy using and building tech

December 22nd, 2024
featured image - ​​Easily Scale Real-Time Updates with Firestore: A Maintenance-Free Alternative to WebSockets
    Speed
    Voice
Oluwole Adebiyi
← Previous

How to Automatically Publish Your NPM Package Using GitHub Actions

Up Next →

Regex 101: Practical Tips for Mastering Regular Expressions

About Author

Oluwole Adebiyi HackerNoon profile picture
Oluwole Adebiyi@kingflamez

I enjoy using and building tech

Read my storiesAbout @kingflamez

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

programming#app-development#real-time-updates#scalability#websockets-alternatives#real-time-app-scaling#firebase#serverless-infrastructure#firestore-real-time-updates

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
X
Threads
Bsky

Related Stories