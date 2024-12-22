​​Easily Scale Real-Time Updates with Firestore: A Maintenance-Free Alternative to WebSockets

Real-time features—instant score updates, live chat, or rapidly changing dashboards—are now a cornerstone of modern web applications. Traditionally, implementing these features has meant using WebSockets, long polling, or other solutions requiring meticulous scaling and maintenance. While WebSockets excel at real-time, bi-directional communication, managing their infrastructure at scale can be challenging and costly. Polling is simpler to implement but not truly real-time and can become inefficient as the number of clients grows. This is where Firestore, a fully managed NoSQL database from Firebase, steps in as a simpler, highly scalable alternative that requires virtually no maintenance. Firestore’s built-in real-time listeners allow the frontend to receive updates whenever data changes without separate servers, clusters, or custom load balancers. In this article, we’ll explore how leveraging Firestore for real-time updates lets you seamlessly scale your application. We will use a specific example—broadcasting live football scores—to demonstrate how Firestore can act as a "relay" for updates stored in your primary MySQL database. We’ll also provide a comprehensive comparison table of Firestore, WebSockets, and Polling, outlining their respective pros and cons to help you choose the best solution for your needs. Comparing Firestore, WebSockets, and Polling: Pros and Cons Feature\n\nFirestore (Real-Time Listeners)\n\nWebSockets\n\nPolling\n\n\n\nSetup Complexity\n\nVery low; uses Firebase SDK and security rules (Firestore’s built-in access controls that let you define who can read or write specific data). No servers or load balancers to manage.\n\nModerate to high; requires dedicated servers or managed service and careful infrastructure setup.\n\nLow; easy to implement using periodic HTTP requests, but can become inefficient at scale.\n\n\n\nScalability\n\nAutomatically managed by Google’s infrastructure; scales seamlessly as usage grows.\n\nRequires manual scaling, load balancers, and monitoring as user counts increase.\n\nScales poorly as usage grows; increasing polling intervals can add unnecessary load.\n\n\n\nReal-Time Updates\n\nNear-instant updates with no extra logic required.\n\nProvides true bi-directional, event-driven communication.\n\nLimited “real-time”; updates depend on polling intervals, not instantaneous.\n\n\n\nLatency\n\nLow due to global distribution and built-in optimizations by Firestore.\n\nPotentially low if infrastructure is well-optimized and globally distributed.\n\nHigher latency, tied to polling frequency (e.g., every 5s or 10s), delays updates.\n\n\n\nMaintenance\n\nMinimal; no servers to patch or monitor. Automatic updates and scaling by Firestore.\n\nOngoing maintenance of servers, certificates, scaling strategies, and updates.\n\nMinimal server logic, but may require adjustments and more servers as the user base grows.\n\n\n\nCost\n\nPay per read/write/storage. Efficiently handles large traffic without extra infrastructure.\n\nInfrastructure and operational costs can grow significantly at large scale.\n\nPotentially high server load and bandwidth costs due to frequent requests.\n\n\n\nGlobal Reach\n\nBuilt-in global distribution reduces latency for users worldwide.\n\nRequires multiple regions or CDNs for global performance and low latency.\n\nSimilar to standard HTTP requests; relies on CDNs or multiple data centers for better performance.\n\n\n\nSecurity\n\nUse Firestore security rules and Firebase Auth to protect data at the document level.\n\nMust handle TLS, authentication, and authorization logic on the server side.\n\nStandard HTTPS-based security; still need to handle authentication and authorization externally.\n\n\n\nUse Cases\n\nIdeal for one-way or simplified real-time updates like live scores, dashboards, and IoT status updates.\n\nExcellent for complex, bidirectional use cases like multiplayer gaming, live chats, or trading platforms.\n\nSimple, good for low-frequency updates where true real-time is not critical, e.g. periodic weather updates. In summary: Firestore simplifies implementation, scaling, and maintenance—great for quickly adding real-time updates to any app that needs to push state changes, like live scores or dashboards.\nWebSockets provide true, bidirectional communication and fine control, but require more effort and cost to scale and maintain.\nPolling is straightforward but not truly real-time and quickly becomes inefficient as the number of clients and required responsiveness grow. How Firestore’s Real-Time Listeners Work Firestore’s real-time listeners allow clients to subscribe to a document or collection. Whenever the underlying data changes, Firestore automatically pushes updates to all subscribed clients. This built-in feature lets you bypass manually implementing WebSockets, load balancers, and global infrastructure to achieve a highly responsive user experience. Key Advantages of Firestore: Automatic Scaling: Firestore dynamically handles increased load and connections, no capacity planning or server provisioning required.\nMinimal Maintenance: No servers to patch, no certificates to renew, no complex load balancing. It reduces operational overhead to near zero.\nGlobal Reach: Firestore’s infrastructure spans the globe, ensuring low-latency reads and updates for users worldwide. Example: Broadcasting Live Football Scores Imagine a scenario where you maintain your core data—team details, player stats, match progress—in a MySQL database. When a goal is scored, you update MySQL with the new score. You could then relay that updated state to the frontend in real-time via Firestore. MySQL as the Source of Truth: Store and update canonical match data in MySQL, ensuring all historical and relational data remains intact.\nFirestore as the Real-Time Relay: After updating MySQL, your backend posts a minimal snapshot (current score, time, status) to Firestore. Subscribers get the updated data instantly.\nFrontend Integration: The frontend or mobile app (React, Vue, Angular, Android, iOS), listens to the Firestore document. Changes trigger a UI update, showing the latest score without page refreshes or manual intervention. Setting Up Your Firestore Project Create a Firebase Project: Go to the Firebase Console.\nClick Add project and follow the prompts.\nOnce created, access your project’s dashboard. Enable Firestore: Navigate to Build > Firestore Database in the Firebase console.\nClick Create Database and choose a security mode and location. Refer to the official guide: Get started with Cloud Firestore. Add Firebase to Your Web App: In Project settings, under the General tab, add a new web app.\nFollow the instructions to integrate the Firebase SDK into your frontend. Full instructions: Add Firebase to your JavaScript project. Data Model for Real-Time Updates Keep the Firestore data minimal. For the football match, a single document might look like: {\n\n "homeTeam": "Team A",\n\n "awayTeam": "Team B",\n\n "homeScore": 1,\n\n "awayScore": 2,\n\n "time": "89:00",\n\n "status": "LIVE"\n\n} Historical data and complex queries remain in MySQL, while Firestore holds just enough to keep the frontend in sync. Backend Integration (Node.js Example) After updating MySQL, mirror the update to Firestore: const { Firestore } = require('@google-cloud/firestore');\nconst firestore = new Firestore();\n\nasync function updateScoreInMySQLAndNotify(homeScore, awayScore, matchId) {\n // Step 1: Update the MySQL database with the new score\n await mysqlClient.query(\n 'UPDATE matches SET home_score = ?, away_score = ? WHERE id = ?',\n [homeScore, awayScore, matchId]\n );\n\n // Step 2: Retrieve the updated match data from MySQL\n const [rows] = await mysqlClient.query(\n 'SELECT home_team, away_team, home_score, away_score, match_time, status FROM matches WHERE id = ?',\n [matchId]\n );\n\n const matchData = rows[0];\n\n // Step 3: Write minimal match data to Firestore for real-time updates\n await firestore.collection('matches').doc(String(matchId)).set({\n homeTeam: matchData.home_team,\n awayTeam: matchData.away_team,\n homeScore: matchData.home_score,\n awayScore: matchData.away_score,\n time: matchData.match_time,\n status: matchData.status\n });\n} Client-Side Integration In your frontend: import { initializeApp } from 'firebase/app';\nimport { getFirestore, doc, onSnapshot } from 'firebase/firestore';\n\n// Your Firebase configuration\nconst firebaseConfig = {\n apiKey: "YOUR_API_KEY",\n authDomain: "YOUR_PROJECT_ID.firebaseapp.com",\n projectId: "YOUR_PROJECT_ID",\n};\n\nconst app = initializeApp(firebaseConfig);\nconst db = getFirestore(app);\n\n// Subscribe to a match document\nconst matchId = '123';\nconst unsubscribe = onSnapshot(doc(db, 'matches', matchId), (docSnapshot) => {\n if (docSnapshot.exists()) {\n const matchData = docSnapshot.data();\n updateScoreUI(matchData);\n } else {\n console.log("No such document!");\n }\n}); When Firestore updates, the UI immediately reflects the new score—no page reloads or manual refreshes required. Cost, Security, and Scalability Considerations Costs: Firestore bills by reads, writes, and storage. Because you only write small documents when scores change and read them as events, costs scale smoothly. For example, if your app has 10,000 users and each user reads 5 updates per minute during a live match:\n\nReads per minute: 50,000\nReads per hour: 3,000,000, assuming Firestore charges $0.06 per 100,000 reads, so this would cost ~$1.80 for the hour.\nFor more information, visit Firestore Pricing.\n\n\nSecurity Rules: Limit write access to your backend. All clients can read, but only authenticated backend processes should write to Firestore. Refer to: Firestore Security Rules.\nScalability Metrics: Firestore supports up to 1 million concurrent connections per database and can handle thousands of writes per second, making it suitable for high-traffic applications. Example Security Rule: rules_version = '2';\nservice cloud.firestore {\n match /databases/{database}/documents {\n match /matches/{matchId} {\n allow read: if true; // Everyone can read\n allow write: if request.auth.token.admin == true; // Only admin or backend\n }\n }\n} Conclusion Ready to scale real-time updates effortlessly? Start experimenting with Firestore today. By choosing Firestore’s real-time listeners over self-managed WebSockets or inefficient polling, you eliminate the complexity of scaling servers and maintaining infrastructure. Your team can spend more time perfecting the product and less on operational overhead. Whether broadcasting live football scores to millions of fans or updating a small dashboard, Firestore seamlessly scales, ensuring every user sees the latest data instantly. Useful Links: Get started with Cloud Firestore\nAdd Firebase to Your Web App\nFirestore Pricing\nFirestore Security Rules With Firestore, real-time updates at scale become a worry-free reality—no stress in managing WebSocket servers or repetitive polling required. Real-time features—instant score updates, live chat, or rapidly changing dashboards—are now a cornerstone of modern web applications. Traditionally, implementing these features has meant using WebSockets, long polling, or other solutions requiring meticulous scaling and maintenance. While WebSockets excel at real-time, bi-directional communication, managing their infrastructure at scale can be challenging and costly. Polling is simpler to implement but not truly real-time and can become inefficient as the number of clients grows. This is where Firestore, a fully managed NoSQL database from Firebase, steps in as a simpler, highly scalable alternative that requires virtually no maintenance. Firestore’s built-in real-time listeners allow the frontend to receive updates whenever data changes without separate servers, clusters, or custom load balancers. In this article, we’ll explore how leveraging Firestore for real-time updates lets you seamlessly scale your application. We will use a specific example—broadcasting live football scores—to demonstrate how Firestore can act as a "relay" for updates stored in your primary MySQL database. We’ll also provide a comprehensive comparison table of Firestore, WebSockets, and Polling, outlining their respective pros and cons to help you choose the best solution for your needs. Comparing Firestore, WebSockets, and Polling: Pros and Cons Feature\n\nFirestore (Real-Time Listeners)\n\nWebSockets\n\nPolling\n\n\n\nSetup Complexity\n\nVery low; uses Firebase SDK and security rules (Firestore’s built-in access controls that let you define who can read or write specific data). No servers or load balancers to manage.\n\nModerate to high; requires dedicated servers or managed service and careful infrastructure setup.\n\nLow; easy to implement using periodic HTTP requests, but can become inefficient at scale.\n\n\n\nScalability\n\nAutomatically managed by Google’s infrastructure; scales seamlessly as usage grows.\n\nRequires manual scaling, load balancers, and monitoring as user counts increase.\n\nScales poorly as usage grows; increasing polling intervals can add unnecessary load.\n\n\n\nReal-Time Updates\n\nNear-instant updates with no extra logic required.\n\nProvides true bi-directional, event-driven communication.\n\nLimited “real-time”; updates depend on polling intervals, not instantaneous.\n\n\n\nLatency\n\nLow due to global distribution and built-in optimizations by Firestore.\n\nPotentially low if infrastructure is well-optimized and globally distributed.\n\nHigher latency, tied to polling frequency (e.g., every 5s or 10s), delays updates.\n\n\n\nMaintenance\n\nMinimal; no servers to patch or monitor. Automatic updates and scaling by Firestore.\n\nOngoing maintenance of servers, certificates, scaling strategies, and updates.\n\nMinimal server logic, but may require adjustments and more servers as the user base grows.\n\n\n\nCost\n\nPay per read/write/storage. Efficiently handles large traffic without extra infrastructure.\n\nInfrastructure and operational costs can grow significantly at large scale.\n\nPotentially high server load and bandwidth costs due to frequent requests.\n\n\n\nGlobal Reach\n\nBuilt-in global distribution reduces latency for users worldwide.\n\nRequires multiple regions or CDNs for global performance and low latency.\n\nSimilar to standard HTTP requests; relies on CDNs or multiple data centers for better performance.\n\n\n\nSecurity\n\nUse Firestore security rules and Firebase Auth to protect data at the document level.\n\nMust handle TLS, authentication, and authorization logic on the server side.\n\nStandard HTTPS-based security; still need to handle authentication and authorization externally.\n\n\n\nUse Cases\n\nIdeal for one-way or simplified real-time updates like live scores, dashboards, and IoT status updates.\n\nExcellent for complex, bidirectional use cases like multiplayer gaming, live chats, or trading platforms.\n\nSimple, good for low-frequency updates where true real-time is not critical, e.g. periodic weather updates. Feature\n\nFirestore (Real-Time Listeners)\n\nWebSockets\n\nPolling Setup Complexity\n\nVery low; uses Firebase SDK and security rules (Firestore’s built-in access controls that let you define who can read or write specific data). No servers or load balancers to manage.\n\nModerate to high; requires dedicated servers or managed service and careful infrastructure setup.\n\nLow; easy to implement using periodic HTTP requests, but can become inefficient at scale. Scalability\n\nAutomatically managed by Google’s infrastructure; scales seamlessly as usage grows.\n\nRequires manual scaling, load balancers, and monitoring as user counts increase.\n\nScales poorly as usage grows; increasing polling intervals can add unnecessary load. Real-Time Updates\n\nNear-instant updates with no extra logic required.\n\nProvides true bi-directional, event-driven communication.\n\nLimited “real-time”; updates depend on polling intervals, not instantaneous. Latency\n\nLow due to global distribution and built-in optimizations by Firestore.\n\nPotentially low if infrastructure is well-optimized and globally distributed.\n\nHigher latency, tied to polling frequency (e.g., every 5s or 10s), delays updates. Maintenance\n\nMinimal; no servers to patch or monitor. Automatic updates and scaling by Firestore.\n\nOngoing maintenance of servers, certificates, scaling strategies, and updates.\n\nMinimal server logic, but may require adjustments and more servers as the user base grows. Cost\n\nPay per read/write/storage. Efficiently handles large traffic without extra infrastructure.\n\nInfrastructure and operational costs can grow significantly at large scale.\n\nPotentially high server load and bandwidth costs due to frequent requests. Global Reach\n\nBuilt-in global distribution reduces latency for users worldwide.\n\nRequires multiple regions or CDNs for global performance and low latency.\n\nSimilar to standard HTTP requests; relies on CDNs or multiple data centers for better performance. Security\n\nUse Firestore security rules and Firebase Auth to protect data at the document level.\n\nMust handle TLS, authentication, and authorization logic on the server side.\n\nStandard HTTPS-based security; still need to handle authentication and authorization externally. Use Cases\n\nIdeal for one-way or simplified real-time updates like live scores, dashboards, and IoT status updates.\n\nExcellent for complex, bidirectional use cases like multiplayer gaming, live chats, or trading platforms.\n\nSimple, good for low-frequency updates where true real-time is not critical, e.g. periodic weather updates. Feature Firestore (Real-Time Listeners) WebSockets Polling Feature Feature Firestore (Real-Time Listeners) Firestore (Real-Time Listeners) WebSockets WebSockets Polling Polling Setup Complexity Very low; uses Firebase SDK and security rules (Firestore’s built-in access controls that let you define who can read or write specific data). No servers or load balancers to manage. Moderate to high; requires dedicated servers or managed service and careful infrastructure setup. Low; easy to implement using periodic HTTP requests, but can become inefficient at scale. Setup Complexity Setup Complexity Setup Complexity Very low; uses Firebase SDK and security rules (Firestore’s built-in access controls that let you define who can read or write specific data). No servers or load balancers to manage. Very low; uses Firebase SDK and security rules (Firestore’s built-in access controls that let you define who can read or write specific data). No servers or load balancers to manage. Moderate to high; requires dedicated servers or managed service and careful infrastructure setup. Moderate to high; requires dedicated servers or managed service and careful infrastructure setup. Low; easy to implement using periodic HTTP requests, but can become inefficient at scale. Low; easy to implement using periodic HTTP requests, but can become inefficient at scale. Scalability Automatically managed by Google’s infrastructure; scales seamlessly as usage grows. Requires manual scaling, load balancers, and monitoring as user counts increase. Scales poorly as usage grows; increasing polling intervals can add unnecessary load. Scalability Scalability Scalability Automatically managed by Google’s infrastructure; scales seamlessly as usage grows. Automatically managed by Google’s infrastructure; scales seamlessly as usage grows. Requires manual scaling, load balancers, and monitoring as user counts increase. Requires manual scaling, load balancers, and monitoring as user counts increase. Scales poorly as usage grows; increasing polling intervals can add unnecessary load. Scales poorly as usage grows; increasing polling intervals can add unnecessary load. Real-Time Updates Near-instant updates with no extra logic required. Provides true bi-directional, event-driven communication. Limited “real-time”; updates depend on polling intervals, not instantaneous. Real-Time Updates Real-Time Updates Real-Time Updates Near-instant updates with no extra logic required. Near-instant updates with no extra logic required. Provides true bi-directional, event-driven communication. Provides true bi-directional, event-driven communication. Limited “real-time”; updates depend on polling intervals, not instantaneous. Limited “real-time”; updates depend on polling intervals, not instantaneous. Latency Low due to global distribution and built-in optimizations by Firestore. Potentially low if infrastructure is well-optimized and globally distributed. Higher latency, tied to polling frequency (e.g., every 5s or 10s), delays updates. Latency Latency Latency Low due to global distribution and built-in optimizations by Firestore. Low due to global distribution and built-in optimizations by Firestore. Potentially low if infrastructure is well-optimized and globally distributed. Potentially low if infrastructure is well-optimized and globally distributed. Higher latency, tied to polling frequency (e.g., every 5s or 10s), delays updates. Higher latency, tied to polling frequency (e.g., every 5s or 10s), delays updates. Maintenance Minimal; no servers to patch or monitor. Automatic updates and scaling by Firestore. Ongoing maintenance of servers, certificates, scaling strategies, and updates. Minimal server logic, but may require adjustments and more servers as the user base grows. Maintenance Maintenance Maintenance Minimal; no servers to patch or monitor. Automatic updates and scaling by Firestore. Minimal; no servers to patch or monitor. Automatic updates and scaling by Firestore. Ongoing maintenance of servers, certificates, scaling strategies, and updates. Ongoing maintenance of servers, certificates, scaling strategies, and updates. Minimal server logic, but may require adjustments and more servers as the user base grows. Minimal server logic, but may require adjustments and more servers as the user base grows. Cost Pay per read/write/storage. Efficiently handles large traffic without extra infrastructure. Infrastructure and operational costs can grow significantly at large scale. Potentially high server load and bandwidth costs due to frequent requests. Cost Cost Cost Pay per read/write/storage. Efficiently handles large traffic without extra infrastructure. Pay per read/write/storage. Efficiently handles large traffic without extra infrastructure. Infrastructure and operational costs can grow significantly at large scale. Infrastructure and operational costs can grow significantly at large scale. Potentially high server load and bandwidth costs due to frequent requests. Potentially high server load and bandwidth costs due to frequent requests. Global Reach Built-in global distribution reduces latency for users worldwide. Requires multiple regions or CDNs for global performance and low latency. Similar to standard HTTP requests; relies on CDNs or multiple data centers for better performance. Global Reach Global Reach Global Reach Built-in global distribution reduces latency for users worldwide. Built-in global distribution reduces latency for users worldwide. Requires multiple regions or CDNs for global performance and low latency. Requires multiple regions or CDNs for global performance and low latency. Similar to standard HTTP requests; relies on CDNs or multiple data centers for better performance. Similar to standard HTTP requests; relies on CDNs or multiple data centers for better performance. Security Use Firestore security rules and Firebase Auth to protect data at the document level. Must handle TLS, authentication, and authorization logic on the server side. Standard HTTPS-based security; still need to handle authentication and authorization externally. Security Security Security Use Firestore security rules and Firebase Auth to protect data at the document level. Use Firestore security rules and Firebase Auth to protect data at the document level. Must handle TLS, authentication, and authorization logic on the server side. Must handle TLS, authentication, and authorization logic on the server side. Standard HTTPS-based security; still need to handle authentication and authorization externally. Standard HTTPS-based security; still need to handle authentication and authorization externally. Use Cases Ideal for one-way or simplified real-time updates like live scores, dashboards, and IoT status updates. Excellent for complex, bidirectional use cases like multiplayer gaming, live chats, or trading platforms. Simple, good for low-frequency updates where true real-time is not critical, e.g. periodic weather updates. Use Cases Use Cases Use Cases Ideal for one-way or simplified real-time updates like live scores, dashboards, and IoT status updates. Ideal for one-way or simplified real-time updates like live scores, dashboards, and IoT status updates. Excellent for complex, bidirectional use cases like multiplayer gaming, live chats, or trading platforms. Excellent for complex, bidirectional use cases like multiplayer gaming, live chats, or trading platforms. Simple, good for low-frequency updates where true real-time is not critical, e.g. periodic weather updates. Simple, good for low-frequency updates where true real-time is not critical, e.g. periodic weather updates. In summary: In summary: Firestore simplifies implementation, scaling, and maintenance—great for quickly adding real-time updates to any app that needs to push state changes, like live scores or dashboards. WebSockets provide true, bidirectional communication and fine control, but require more effort and cost to scale and maintain. Polling is straightforward but not truly real-time and quickly becomes inefficient as the number of clients and required responsiveness grow. Firestore simplifies implementation, scaling, and maintenance—great for quickly adding real-time updates to any app that needs to push state changes, like live scores or dashboards. Firestore WebSockets provide true, bidirectional communication and fine control, but require more effort and cost to scale and maintain. WebSockets Polling is straightforward but not truly real-time and quickly becomes inefficient as the number of clients and required responsiveness grow. Polling How Firestore’s Real-Time Listeners Work Firestore’s real-time listeners allow clients to subscribe to a document or collection. Whenever the underlying data changes, Firestore automatically pushes updates to all subscribed clients. This built-in feature lets you bypass manually implementing WebSockets, load balancers, and global infrastructure to achieve a highly responsive user experience. Key Advantages of Firestore: Key Advantages of Firestore: Automatic Scaling: Firestore dynamically handles increased load and connections, no capacity planning or server provisioning required. Minimal Maintenance: No servers to patch, no certificates to renew, no complex load balancing. It reduces operational overhead to near zero. Global Reach: Firestore’s infrastructure spans the globe, ensuring low-latency reads and updates for users worldwide. Automatic Scaling: Firestore dynamically handles increased load and connections, no capacity planning or server provisioning required. Automatic Scaling: Minimal Maintenance: No servers to patch, no certificates to renew, no complex load balancing. It reduces operational overhead to near zero. Minimal Maintenance: Global Reach: Firestore’s infrastructure spans the globe, ensuring low-latency reads and updates for users worldwide. Global Reach: Example: Broadcasting Live Football Scores Example: Broadcasting Live Football Scores Imagine a scenario where you maintain your core data—team details, player stats, match progress—in a MySQL database. When a goal is scored, you update MySQL with the new score. You could then relay that updated state to the frontend in real-time via Firestore. MySQL as the Source of Truth: Store and update canonical match data in MySQL, ensuring all historical and relational data remains intact. Firestore as the Real-Time Relay: After updating MySQL, your backend posts a minimal snapshot (current score, time, status) to Firestore. Subscribers get the updated data instantly. Frontend Integration: The frontend or mobile app (React, Vue, Angular, Android, iOS), listens to the Firestore document. Changes trigger a UI update, showing the latest score without page refreshes or manual intervention. MySQL as the Source of Truth: Store and update canonical match data in MySQL, ensuring all historical and relational data remains intact. MySQL as the Source of Truth: Firestore as the Real-Time Relay: After updating MySQL, your backend posts a minimal snapshot (current score, time, status) to Firestore. Subscribers get the updated data instantly. Firestore as the Real-Time Relay: Frontend Integration: The frontend or mobile app (React, Vue, Angular, Android, iOS), listens to the Firestore document. Changes trigger a UI update, showing the latest score without page refreshes or manual intervention. Frontend Integration: Setting Up Your Firestore Project Create a Firebase Project: Create a Firebase Project: Create a Firebase Project: Go to the Firebase Console. Click Add project and follow the prompts. Once created, access your project’s dashboard. Go to the Firebase Console . Firebase Console Click Add project and follow the prompts. Add project Once created, access your project’s dashboard. Enable Firestore: Enable Firestore: Enable Firestore: Navigate to Build > Firestore Database in the Firebase console. Click Create Database and choose a security mode and location. Navigate to Build > Firestore Database in the Firebase console. Build > Firestore Database Click Create Database and choose a security mode and location. Create Database Refer to the official guide: Get started with Cloud Firestore. Refer to the official guide: Get started with Cloud Firestore . Get started with Cloud Firestore Add Firebase to Your Web App: Add Firebase to Your Web App: Add Firebase to Your Web App: In Project settings, under the General tab, add a new web app. Follow the instructions to integrate the Firebase SDK into your frontend. In Project settings , under the General tab, add a new web app. Project settings General Follow the instructions to integrate the Firebase SDK into your frontend. Full instructions: Add Firebase to your JavaScript project . Add Firebase to your JavaScript project Data Model for Real-Time Updates Keep the Firestore data minimal. For the football match, a single document might look like: {\n\n "homeTeam": "Team A",\n\n "awayTeam": "Team B",\n\n "homeScore": 1,\n\n "awayScore": 2,\n\n "time": "89:00",\n\n "status": "LIVE"\n\n} {\n\n "homeTeam": "Team A",\n\n "awayTeam": "Team B",\n\n "homeScore": 1,\n\n "awayScore": 2,\n\n "time": "89:00",\n\n "status": "LIVE"\n\n} Historical data and complex queries remain in MySQL, while Firestore holds just enough to keep the frontend in sync. Backend Integration (Node.js Example) After updating MySQL, mirror the update to Firestore: const { Firestore } = require('@google-cloud/firestore');\nconst firestore = new Firestore();\n\nasync function updateScoreInMySQLAndNotify(homeScore, awayScore, matchId) {\n // Step 1: Update the MySQL database with the new score\n await mysqlClient.query(\n 'UPDATE matches SET home_score = ?, away_score = ? WHERE id = ?',\n [homeScore, awayScore, matchId]\n );\n\n // Step 2: Retrieve the updated match data from MySQL\n const [rows] = await mysqlClient.query(\n 'SELECT home_team, away_team, home_score, away_score, match_time, status FROM matches WHERE id = ?',\n [matchId]\n );\n\n const matchData = rows[0];\n\n // Step 3: Write minimal match data to Firestore for real-time updates\n await firestore.collection('matches').doc(String(matchId)).set({\n homeTeam: matchData.home_team,\n awayTeam: matchData.away_team,\n homeScore: matchData.home_score,\n awayScore: matchData.away_score,\n time: matchData.match_time,\n status: matchData.status\n });\n} const { Firestore } = require('@google-cloud/firestore');\nconst firestore = new Firestore();\n\nasync function updateScoreInMySQLAndNotify(homeScore, awayScore, matchId) {\n // Step 1: Update the MySQL database with the new score\n await mysqlClient.query(\n 'UPDATE matches SET home_score = ?, away_score = ? WHERE id = ?',\n [homeScore, awayScore, matchId]\n );\n\n // Step 2: Retrieve the updated match data from MySQL\n const [rows] = await mysqlClient.query(\n 'SELECT home_team, away_team, home_score, away_score, match_time, status FROM matches WHERE id = ?',\n [matchId]\n );\n\n const matchData = rows[0];\n\n // Step 3: Write minimal match data to Firestore for real-time updates\n await firestore.collection('matches').doc(String(matchId)).set({\n homeTeam: matchData.home_team,\n awayTeam: matchData.away_team,\n homeScore: matchData.home_score,\n awayScore: matchData.away_score,\n time: matchData.match_time,\n status: matchData.status\n });\n} Client-Side Integration In your frontend: import { initializeApp } from 'firebase/app';\nimport { getFirestore, doc, onSnapshot } from 'firebase/firestore';\n\n// Your Firebase configuration\nconst firebaseConfig = {\n apiKey: "YOUR_API_KEY",\n authDomain: "YOUR_PROJECT_ID.firebaseapp.com",\n projectId: "YOUR_PROJECT_ID",\n};\n\nconst app = initializeApp(firebaseConfig);\nconst db = getFirestore(app);\n\n// Subscribe to a match document\nconst matchId = '123';\nconst unsubscribe = onSnapshot(doc(db, 'matches', matchId), (docSnapshot) => {\n if (docSnapshot.exists()) {\n const matchData = docSnapshot.data();\n updateScoreUI(matchData);\n } else {\n console.log("No such document!");\n }\n}); import { initializeApp } from 'firebase/app';\nimport { getFirestore, doc, onSnapshot } from 'firebase/firestore';\n\n// Your Firebase configuration\nconst firebaseConfig = {\n apiKey: "YOUR_API_KEY",\n authDomain: "YOUR_PROJECT_ID.firebaseapp.com",\n projectId: "YOUR_PROJECT_ID",\n};\n\nconst app = initializeApp(firebaseConfig);\nconst db = getFirestore(app);\n\n// Subscribe to a match document\nconst matchId = '123';\nconst unsubscribe = onSnapshot(doc(db, 'matches', matchId), (docSnapshot) => {\n if (docSnapshot.exists()) {\n const matchData = docSnapshot.data();\n updateScoreUI(matchData);\n } else {\n console.log("No such document!");\n }\n}); When Firestore updates, the UI immediately reflects the new score—no page reloads or manual refreshes required. Cost, Security, and Scalability Considerations Costs: Firestore bills by reads, writes, and storage. Because you only write small documents when scores change and read them as events, costs scale smoothly. For example, if your app has 10,000 users and each user reads 5 updates per minute during a live match:\n\nReads per minute: 50,000\nReads per hour: 3,000,000, assuming Firestore charges $0.06 per 100,000 reads, so this would cost ~$1.80 for the hour.\nFor more information, visit Firestore Pricing. Security Rules: Limit write access to your backend. All clients can read, but only authenticated backend processes should write to Firestore. Refer to: Firestore Security Rules. Scalability Metrics: Firestore supports up to 1 million concurrent connections per database and can handle thousands of writes per second, making it suitable for high-traffic applications. Costs: Firestore bills by reads, writes, and storage. Because you only write small documents when scores change and read them as events, costs scale smoothly. For example, if your app has 10,000 users and each user reads 5 updates per minute during a live match: Reads per minute: 50,000\nReads per hour: 3,000,000, assuming Firestore charges $0.06 per 100,000 reads, so this would cost ~$1.80 for the hour.\nFor more information, visit Firestore Pricing. Costs: Reads per minute: 50,000 Reads per hour: 3,000,000, assuming Firestore charges $0.06 per 100,000 reads, so this would cost ~$1.80 for the hour. For more information, visit Firestore Pricing. Reads per minute: 50,000 Reads per hour: 3,000,000, assuming Firestore charges $0.06 per 100,000 reads, so this would cost ~$1.80 for the hour. For more information, visit Firestore Pricing . Firestore Pricing Security Rules: Limit write access to your backend. All clients can read, but only authenticated backend processes should write to Firestore. Refer to: Firestore Security Rules . Security Rules: Firestore Security Rules Scalability Metrics: Firestore supports up to 1 million concurrent connections per database and can handle thousands of writes per second, making it suitable for high-traffic applications. Scalability Metrics: Example Security Rule: rules_version = '2';\nservice cloud.firestore {\n match /databases/{database}/documents {\n match /matches/{matchId} {\n allow read: if true; // Everyone can read\n allow write: if request.auth.token.admin == true; // Only admin or backend\n }\n }\n} rules_version = '2';\nservice cloud.firestore {\n match /databases/{database}/documents {\n match /matches/{matchId} {\n allow read: if true; // Everyone can read\n allow write: if request.auth.token.admin == true; // Only admin or backend\n }\n }\n} Conclusion Ready to scale real-time updates effortlessly? Start experimenting with Firestore today. By choosing Firestore’s real-time listeners over self-managed WebSockets or inefficient polling, you eliminate the complexity of scaling servers and maintaining infrastructure. Your team can spend more time perfecting the product and less on operational overhead. Whether broadcasting live football scores to millions of fans or updating a small dashboard, Firestore seamlessly scales, ensuring every user sees the latest data instantly. Useful Links: Get started with Cloud Firestore Add Firebase to Your Web App Firestore Pricing Firestore Security Rules Get started with Cloud Firestore Get started with Cloud Firestore Add Firebase to Your Web App Add Firebase to Your Web App Firestore Pricing Firestore Pricing Firestore Security Rules Firestore Security Rules With Firestore, real-time updates at scale become a worry-free reality—no stress in managing WebSocket servers or repetitive polling required.