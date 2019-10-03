Easier and faster dapps on the Ethereum Classic blockchain

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
“Ethereum Classic is not just the original Ethereum blockchain,” Elizabeth Kukka, Executive Director of Ethereum Classic Labs, said. “It also is the most dapp-friendly Ethereum blockchain with its very low gas fees, store-of-value native cryptocurrency, and fast confirmation times. We look forward to collaborating with Second State to further empower our developer communities.”
pragma solidity >= 0.4.0;
contract Vote {
string public greeting;
string public photoUrl;
mapping (address => int) votes;
uint ups;
uint downs;
function Vote (string _greeting, string _photoUrl) public {
greeting = _greeting;
photoUrl = _photoUrl;
}
function vote (int _choice) public {
if (votes[msg.sender] != 0) { throw; }
if (_choice != 1 && _choice != -1) { throw; }
votes[msg.sender] = _choice;
if (_choice == 1) ups++;
if (_choice == -1) downs++;
}
function getVotes () public constant returns (uint, uint) {
return (ups, downs);
}
function getVote (address _addr) public constant returns (int) {
return votes[_addr];
}
}
method is called by voters to vote thumb up or down. But notice that the Solidity syntax is version 0.4.2, which is the Solidity compiler version supported by the Ethereum Classic blockchain.
vote()
<div class="container">
<br/>
<div class="alert alert-primary" role="alert">If you have MetaMask for ETC, select MetaMask in the accounts widget at bottom right.</div>
<div class="jumbotron">
<p class="lead" id="greeting"></p>
<div id="imageDiv" style="display:none">
<img id="image" src="" class="img-fluid img-thumbnail"/>
</div>
<hr/>
<p id="votes" style="display:none">
<span id="ups"></span> voted 👍 |
<span id="downs"></span> voted 👎
</p>
<form id="form" class="form-inline" style="display:none">
<button id="voteUp" type="button" onclick="return vote(1);" class="btn btn-secondary mb-2">👍</button>
<button id="voteDown" type="button" onclick="return vote(-1);" class="btn btn-secondary mb-2">👎</button>
</form>
<div id="formSubmitted" style="display:none">Please wait 20 seconds ...</div>
<div id="myVoteUp" style="display:none">You have already voted 👍</div>
<div id="myVoteDown" style="display:none">You have already voted 👎</div>
</div>
<p>You need to pay a tiny amount of ETCs to vote. Make sure that you have at least 0.1 ETC at your current account address: <a target="_blank" href="" id="myAddr"></a></p>
<p style="text-align:center">Created with <a target="_blank" href="https://www.secondstate.io/etc/">BUIDL for ETC</a>. Checkout the <a target="_blank" href="https://docs.secondstate.io/buidl-developer-tool/demo-a-voting-dapp/ethereum-classic">tutorial</a> to create your own!</p>
</div>
var instance = null;
window.addEventListener('web3Ready', function() {
var contract = web3.ss.contract(abi);
instance = contract.at(cAddr);
reload();
});
function reload() {
instance.greeting(function (e, r) {
$("#greeting").html(r);
});
instance.photoUrl(function (e, r) {
if (!e && r) {
$("#imageDiv").css("display", "block");
$("#image").attr("src", r);
}
});
instance.getVotes(function (e, r) {
if (!e && (r[0] > 0 || r[1] > 0)) {
$("#votes").css("display", "block");
$("#ups").text(r[0]);
$("#downs").text(r[1]);
}
});
$("#form").css("display", "none");
$("#formSubmitted").css("display", "none");
web3.ss.getAccounts(function (e, address) {
if (!e) {
instance.getVote(address, function (ee, r) {
if (r == 1) {
$("#myVoteUp").css("display", "block");
} else if (r == -1) {
$("#myVoteDown").css("display", "block");
} else {
$("#form").css("display", "block");
}
});
$("#myAddr").text(address);
$("#myAddr").attr("href", "https://blockscout.com/etc/mainnet/address/" + address);
}
});
}
function vote (choice) {
web3.ss.getAccounts(function (e, address) {
if (!e) {
$("#form").css("display", "none");
$("#formSubmitted").css("display", "block");
instance.vote(choice, {
gas: 400000,
gasPrice: 15000000000
}, function (ee, result) {
if (ee) {
window.alert("Failed. Check if there is at least 0.1 ETC (for gas fee) in your account " + address);
}
});
setTimeout(function () {
reload ();
}, 20 * 1000);
}
});
return false;
}