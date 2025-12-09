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Earth Cleaning Technologies: The Current R&D Status and Why We're Still Losing the Race

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byChristophe Normand@chris127

What if a few lines of code can fix it all?

December 9th, 2025
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Christophe Normand@chris127

What if a few lines of code can fix it all?

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science#carbon-capture#earth-cleaning#the-ocean-cleanup#reforestation#climate-technology-2025#planetary-cleanup-funding#climate-finance-solutions#good-company

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